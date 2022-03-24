Vivek Agnihotri Received Threats After The Kashmir Files Success: '2 Boys Barged Into Our Office'

Vivek Agnihotri has been celebrating the success of The Kashmir Files. The film, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, has emerged as one of the biggest movies at the box office since the pandemic set in. Starring Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar and Mithun Chakraborty, among others, The Kashmir Files has already registered a spot in the Rs 200 crore club and it seems like it will continue to do good business in the coming days.

While the movie and the filmmaker have received praises from everywhere, Vivek Agnihotri has now revealed that he has also received threats as well. Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Vivek revealed that two boys ‘barged’ into his office recently in his and his wife Pallavi Joshi’s absence and pushed his female manager.

“Yes, there have been threats. Recently two boys barged into our office when my wife and I were not there. Only a manager, a middle-aged lady was here. They pushed her with the door, she fell they asked for me and then fled. I never spoke about this incident because I didn’t want such elements to get any publicity. I told them not to bother with the security. But they said they have to,” he said. Just last week, the filmmaker was provided with Y-graded security.

Vivek also revealed that after The Kashmir Files, he will be diving into Delhi Files which will mark the end of the Files trilogy. The filmmaker had begun the franchise with The Tashkent Files. He said that ‘no power on earth and no amount of money can persuade (him) to turn the Files into a franchise.’

As of Thursday, The Kashmir Files has collected Rs 200 crore, surpassing the lifetime business of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#TheKashmirFiles crosses ₹ 200 cr mark… Also crosses *lifetime biz* of #Sooryavanshi… Becomes HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM [pandemic era]… [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr, Tue 10.25 cr, Wed 10.03 cr. Total: ₹ 200.13 cr. #India biz."

