Vivek Agnihotri Responds to ‘Double Standards’ Remark After Praising Deepika, Says ‘Anyone Who Makes…’

Deepika Padukone recently hit the headlines when her name got mentioned in the list of presenters for the Oscars 2023. The XXX: Return of Xander Cage star was named among Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Michael B. Jordan and Samuel L. Jackson who will be presenting at the upcoming Academy Awards 2023. Soon after the list was shared by the Academy, several Bollywood stars and filmmakers congratulated the actress for it. Amid this, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter handle and responded to a report which talked about his ‘double standards’ after he praised Deepika Padukone.

Previously, Vivek had replied to a report about Deepika Padukone being one of the presenters of this year. He wrote, “While travelling with #TheKashmirFiles in USA & overwhelming response of Americans, I had said that now everyone wants to increase their footprint in India. India is now the most lucrative, safe and growing market of the world. This is the year of Indian cinema. #AchcheDin.”

Soon after his post, some of the social media users congratulated Deepika in the comment section of Vivek’s post, while a few also reminded him of his old tweets where he talked against Deepika’s song Besharam Rang from Pathaan, which created massive controversy upon its release. Reacting to a report about the same, Vivek talked about his appreciation for Deepika.

He tweeted,"Well… in a new world ‘criticising someone when you disagree and appreciating when you like their act’ is called double standard. Well, I thought it’s called ‘fairness’. Anyone who makes India’s name popular deserves appreciation unanimously.”

Take a look at his tweet here:

In 2022, Vivek Agnihotri had joined those who were against Deepika’s Besharam Rang. It featured her romancing Shah Rukh Khan in Spain. While some objected to the lyrics, others criticised her outfits. Many also said that the song hurt their religious sentiments allegedly. Vivek had posted a fan video criticising the song and wrote, “WARNING… video against Bollywood. Don’t watch it if you are a ‘secular’."

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, who will be one of the presenters at the 95th Academy Awards this year has left for Los Angeles ahead of the prestigious award show. The Pathaan actress was clicked at the Mumbai airport last night as she left for the Oscars. Deepika looked dashing in a brown leather jacket which she styled with a black top and blue denim jeans. The actress wore sunglasses to accessorise her looks. She flashed her smile to the shutterbugs clicking her before she left.

The list of Oscars presenters so far include Deepika Padukone, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors and Questlove.

The 95th Academy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday (12 March) with Jimmy Kimmel returning as host for the third time. The ceremony will be broadcast from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

