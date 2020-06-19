Vivek Agnihotri Says He'd Signed Sushant Singh Rajput for Hate Story But Balaji Didn't Release Him

Hate Story, and not Kai Po Che, would have been Sushant Singh Rajput's debut film, but the actor wasn't allowed to work in the film. Director Vivek Agnihotri has revealed that he had signed Sushant for the movie, but Ekta Kapoor's production house Balaji Telefilms did not let go of him.

Sushant was working in Ekta's superhit TV show Pavitra Rishta before he forayed into films.

Vivek revealed this on Twitter, after a user commented on his tribute post to Sushant. The user suggested that the filmmaker should have offered him work, when Vivek revealed he was actually planning to launch the actor into films several years ago.

"I had signed him for 'Hate Story' - his first movie contract. But Balaji didn't release him," Vivek's tweet read. Hate Story starred Nikhil Dwivedi, Gulshan Devaiya and Paoli Dam in lead roles and the film was released in 2012.

I had signed him for ‘Hate Story’ - his first movie contract. But Balaji didn’t release him. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 17, 2020

Sushant was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment on Sunday. While a suicide note hasn't been recovered from the actor, it is speculated that lack of movies could be a reason that led to the drastic step. Various reports have claimed that the actor was dropped from several movies in the past few months.

Fans have been pointing fingers at film fraternity members like Karan Johar and Salman Khan for Sushant's lack of work, which in turn led to the late actor being depressed and eventually killing himself. A lawyer has filed a criminal complaint against them, with Kangana Ranaut as a witness.

