Vivek Agnihotri Says Taxpayer's Money is Used to Combat Terrorism as Netizens Troll Him for 'Y' Security

After getting trolled for flaunting his Y category security cover, Vivek Agnihotri responded to a netizen and claimed that taxpayers’ money is used to combat ‘religious terrorism.’ The Kashmir Files director had taken to social media to share a video of him walking with Y security, however, several netizens had called him out for using taxpayers’ money for this. Responding to one such tweet, Vivek Agnihotri shared a photo of a heavy security-laden street in Kashmir and wrote that the money is used to combat terrorism.

The original tweet read, “Shocking to see how much of tax payers’ money is being wasted on security on a scumbag anti-national like you." Replying to this, Vivek wrote, “Tax payers money is used here to combat religious terrorism. If this stops, I can also live freely. #Kashmir"

Take a look:

Tax payers money is used here to combat religious terrorism. If this stops, I can also live freely. #Kashmir https://t.co/crBcPhJdnY pic.twitter.com/LSHXq53DAu— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 24, 2022

A couple of days ago, Vivek shared a video of him walking on the streets with security and wrote, “The price one has to pay to show the Genocide of Hindus in Kashmir. In a Hindu majority country. Freedom of expression, ha! #ImprisonedInOwnCountry #Fatwa"

The price one has to pay to show the Genocide of Hindus in Kashmir. In a Hindu majority country. Freedom of expression, ha! #ImprisonedInOwnCountry #Fatwa pic.twitter.com/9AZUdbTyca— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 23, 2022

Vivek Agnihotri was granted ‘Y’ category security with CRPF cover pan India by the Ministry of Home Affairs after the release of his film The Kashmir Files earlier this year. He is currently working on his upcoming film The Vaccine War, which is based on the largest Covid-19 vaccination programme, the conspiracies and the challenges it faced. Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War is slated to release on August 15, 2023, in more than 10 languages.

