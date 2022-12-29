Vivek Agnihotri Shares Old Selfie With Sushant Singh Rajput, Demands Justice for Him

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is once again at the centre of attention after a Cooper Hospital employee claimed that the death was caused by murder and not suicide. Sushant’s sister has also once again demanded an inquiry into the matter, while Vivek Agnihotri, the director of The Kashmir Files, has raised some questions.

Sharing a selfie with Sushant, where the late actor is seen sporting his familiar ever-so-calm smile, Vivek Agnihotri raised questions regarding Sushant’s statement during his last few days. He wrote in the caption, “They will not spare me as well. Who are they, my dear friend”. Vivek has hashtagged Sushant Singh Rajput and Right to Justice.

Vivek Agnihotri has referred to a claim made by Sushant Singh Rajput before his death. On June 14, 2020, the actor’s friend Smita Parikh said that Sushant was upset after the death of his manager Disha Salian and had been repeatedly saying, “They will not spare me as well,” probably talking about Disha’s murderers. Vivek has now questioned who ‘they’ are.

Regarding the case, former Bihar Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey has alleged that the Mumbai Police did not cooperate with the team of officers sent from Bihar and hence the case was mishandled.

Meanwhile, the matter of the mysterious circumstances of Sushant’s death gained newfound attention about 3 days ago when Roop Kumar Shah, a former employee of Cooper Hospital, told ANI that he was on duty in the mortuary on June 14-15. He claimed that when the actor’s mortal remains were brought in, there were injury marks on them.

