Vivek Agnihotri Shares Pics with Kartik Aaryan, Says 'Two Small Town Outsiders Who Made it on Their Own'

Vivek Agnihotri has made it big in Bollywood despite not belonging to the industry. Similarly, Kartik Aaryan, born and brought up in Gwalior, has been ruling the roost for quite some time now. The two have managed to break through the clutter of Bollywood and have established themselves among the masses. Vivek Agnihotri’s latest social media post is a testament to that.

On Thursday, The Kashmir Files director took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself posing with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor. While Vivek wore a black T-shirt, Kartik donned a crisp white T-shirt along with a yellow and green striped shirt. The actor and director duo were all smiles as they posed for the camera.

In one of the snaps, they can be seen showing the victory sign. Vivek also wrote an inspiring caption which read, “Two small town, middle-class, outsiders from Gwalior who made it on their own terms. If you are a young Indian, be inspired by a down-to-earth, rooted and exceptionally talented @kartikaaryan.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Fans and admirers were quick to take note of the Instagram post as they bombarded the comment section with compliments. One of the fans wrote, “Need this duo for the next film!” Another one commented, “I hope kuch bada hone waala hai, Haha, hope to see him in your movies.” Someone also said, “Two blockbuster superstars in one frame.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri)

Vivek Agnihotri was recently in the news when his contemporary Anurag Kashyap made a comment that he hopes The Kashmir Files doesn’t get nominated for the Oscars. The Tashkent Files director had responded to this statement with this tweet, “Important: The vicious, genocide-denier lobby of Bollywood has started their campaign against #TheKashmirFiles for #Oscars, under the leadership of the maker of #Dobaaraa.”

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has been busy shooting for Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Shehzada’ with Kriti Sanon. Apart from this, he has an interesting lineup of films in the pipeline. He has ‘Freddy’ with Alaya F, ‘Captain India’, Kabir Khan’s next, and ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ with Kiara Advani.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here