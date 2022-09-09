Vivek Agnihotri Slams Ranbir, KJo Over His Beef-Eating Confession Video: 'Naughty Boys of Koffee...'

Vivek Agnihotri on Thursday indirectly reacted to an old video of him confessing that he eats beef. This video comes days after Ranbir Kapoor’s past statement on beef-eating went viral on social media and led to massive trolling, protests and boycott against the actor and his film Brahmastra. Vivek, in a tweet, took jibes at social media and PR teams of Ranbir and Brahmastra co-producer Karan Johar, who is also the host of Koffee With Karan, for allegedly shifting the focus of trolls on him by making his old video viral.

Without naming Karan and Ranbir in his tweet, Vivek wrote: “I think the naughty boys of Koffee club should ask their SM agencies and PR firms to focus on their film rather than fighting the battle with me. I am not the kind whom you can break with free hampers.”

Earlier, Vivek, whose last directorial The Kashmir Files earned critical and commercial acclaim, criticised Bollywood for being silent when his “small film” was facing boycott calls at the time of its release. A section of the internet had called for the boycott of The Kashmir Files for allegedly propagating hatred against Muslim community.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra has been facing the calls for boycott on social media for a while now. A section of the internet pointed out that Ranbir worked with Aamir Khan in his movie PK, which allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. Some reshared the screenshot of a scene from Brahmastra where Ranbir is entering a Durga Puja pandal in shoes. This scene in question had earlier caused a controversy, however, director Ayan Mukerji issued a clarification, stating that it was not a temple but a pandal and hence Ranbir was wearing shoes. Others are unhappy with Ranbir’s beef statement.

