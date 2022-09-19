Vivek Agnihotri Slams Reports Claiming Brahmastra Beats The Kashmir Files, Says 'Not in That Dumb Race'

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri reacted to reports stating that Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra has beaten his movie at the box office. The film was released on September 9 and stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna among others. Sharing screenshots of reports that stated that Brahmastra has beaten The Kashmir Files, Vivek took a dig at the film and said, “Let Bollywood films compete with each other.”

His Tweet read, “Hahahaha. I don’t know how did they beat #TheKashmirFiles… with sticks, rods, hockey… or AK47 or stones…. Or with paid PR and influencers? Let Bollywood films compete with each other. Leave us alone. I am not in that dumb race. Thanks. #NotBollywood.”

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Hahahaha. I don’t know how did they beat <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheKashmirFiles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#TheKashmirFiles</a>… with sticks, rods, hockey… or AK47 or stones…. Or with paid PR and influencers? <br><br>Let Bollywood films compete with each other. Leave us alone. I am not in that dumb race. Thanks. <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/NotBollywood?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#NotBollywood</a> <br>😝 😝 😝 <a href=”https://t.co/DjR1MOyplD”>pic.twitter.com/DjR1MOyplD</a></p>— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) <a href=”https://twitter.com/vivekagnihotri/status/1571723754644066306?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 19, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Meanwhile, Brahmastra has been performing well at the box office and has emerged as one of the very few successful films of this year. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the film’s gross worldwide collection is nearing the Rs 350 crore mark, which means it has crossed The Kashmir Files’ lifetime earnings of Rs 340 crore. This makes Brahmastra the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022.

Brahmastra becomes Ranbir’s second film to have surpassed the Rs 300 crore mark (gross). His first is Sanju (2018). Whereas, this is Alia and Ayan’s first film to have crossed the milestone box office collection.

Brahmastra has also generated massive buzz about the sequel already. The internet is filled with theories about Brahmastra Part 2: Dev. Speaking with News18.com, Ayan revealed that he has read the theories and is impressed by a few.

“Just yesterday Alia shared a few fan theories with me and some of them really caught my attention. So we are going to give a hard knock and make the script of part two fresher and then we’ll start looking into the production part. We have primarily locked the script. I am taking a lot of leanings from part one. There is a lot of feedback which we will look into and will try and include it and make the second part better than the first one,” he said.

