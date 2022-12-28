Vivek Agnihotri Slams SRK, Deepika's Besharam Rang, Netizens Troll Him for 'Hypocrisy', Remind Him of Hate Story

Vivek Agnihotri took to Instagram to share a video slamming Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan song Besharam Rang, however, netizens trolled him brutally for his ‘hypocrisy.’ The Kashmir Files director shared a clip of the song edited with a video of a young small speaking about obscene scenes in films and how that affects women. As clips from the Pathaan song plays, the girl in the video can be heard asking why people wear such proactive clothes and show such moves. The girl further asks whether they show such content for money.

She blames such content for the crimes against women and concludes by asking filmmakers to change their scripts and direction. Sharing the video, he wrote, “WARNING:#PnV video against Bollywood. Don’t watch it if you are a Secular."

However, netizens took to the comment section to dig out old tweets of Agnihotri about women and shared old clips of him talking about celebrating a woman’s body. Social media users also reminded him that he directed the film Hate Story in 2012 which was an erotic thriller. Sharing the poster of the film, one user wrote, “This movie is directed by you."

This movie is directed by you. pic.twitter.com/C4becV0HlW— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) December 28, 2022

Another user wrote, “Hypocrisy no.5 @vivekagnihotri if you really think like this then doesn’t this affect the children and gives wrong influence on youth ?!"

Hypocrisy no.5 @vivekagnihotri if you really think like this then doesn't this affect the children and gives wrong influence on youth ?! pic.twitter.com/nBRDi5vlSO — 0 | ( Fan Account (@NasheSiChadGyi) December 28, 2022

Another tweet read, “Using a minor girl for spreading hate and propaganda This same vivek agnihotri said what is the point of art when you don’t celebrate human body directing hate story Ur hypocrisy is exposed bruh…..nobody will stop us from watching #Pathaan "

Using a minor girl for spreading hate and propaganda This same vivek agnihotri said what is the point of art when you don't celebrate human body directing hate story Ur hypocrisy is exposed bruh…..nobody will stop us from watching #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/AE5fYLVGZu https://t.co/FTmsw6P3ER — P a t h ₳₳ n (@SRK_ALLU_DHF) December 28, 2022

Ever since Pathaan’s song Besharam Rang was released earlier this month, it has been embroiled in controversy. For the uninitiated, Deepika wearing a saffron bikini in the dance number was objected to by a section of the audience, including Madhya Pradesh MP Narottam Mishra. Last week, Ayodhya seer Mahant Paramhans Das threatened to ‘burn’ Shah Rukh Khan alive if he meets him. He burnt posters of Shah Rukh and called for a ban on Pathaan in theatres. He added that if theatres played Pathaan, the cinema house would be burnt down.

Earlier this week, he performed Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Terahvi’. For the unversed, Terahvi/Terahveen is a Hindu ritual performed 13 days after funerals.

Talking of Vivek Agnihotri, he is currently working on his upcoming film The Vaccine War, which is based on the largest Covid-19 vaccination programme, the conspiracies and the challenges it faced. Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War is slated to release on August 15, 2023, in more than 10 languages.

