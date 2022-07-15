Vivek Agnihotri Takes Dig At Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan: 'As Long As These Badshah, Sultan..'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri who is infamous for making controversial statements on his Twitter account has caused yet another furore with a recent tweet. Taking indirect potshots at Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, the director blamed the downfall of the cinema industry on big stars and brands.

The Kashmir Files director wrote, “‘As long as these King, Badshah and Sultan remain in Bollywood, Hindi cinema will continue to sink. If you make it a people’s industry with the help of people’s stories, then only it will be able to lead the global film industry. This is a fact.” Vivek Agnihotri made the statement while retweeting a post by BBC News(World) which read, ‘Why Shah Rukh Khan still king of Bollywood?’

Check his tweet here:

As long as Bollywood has Kings, Badshahs, Sultans, it will keep sinking. Make it people’s industry with people’s stories, it will lead the global film industry. #FACT https://t.co/msqfrb7gS3 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 14, 2022

At the time when Bollywood was going through a severe dry spell at the Box Office because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial ‘The Kashmir Files’ broke all the records at the Box Office. The movie that was centred around the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Pandits portrayed scenes and events leading up to a genocide. Within the first week of its release, the film struck a chord with the audience. Eventually, it became the highest grossing Hindi film of 2022. The film featured Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar in pivotal roles.

While Vivek Agnihotri has already started work on his next project ‘The Delhi Files’, Salman Khan will be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Pooja Hegde. In another anticipated project of the actor ‘Tiger 3’, Salman would be reprising his role as a protagonist alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan would be making his return to the silver screen with a number of films under his kitty like Jawan, Pathan and Dunki to name a few.

