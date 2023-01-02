Vivek Agnihotri Targets Beshram Rang Song, Internet Digs Up His Daughter’s Bikini Pics

Director Vivek Agnihotri recently added more fuel to the Besharam Rang song controversy. The director posted an edited video while taking a dig at the song. He combined the clip of the song with a video of a young girl speaking about obscene scenes in films and how it affects women. As the song is being played, the girl is seen asking people why they wear such provocative clothes and dance this way. In the tweet, he wrote, “Warning: PnV video against Bollywood. Don’t watch it if you are a Secular.”

WARNING:#PnV video against Bollywood. Don’t watch it if you are a Secular. pic.twitter.com/7wKPX4A8Ev— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 28, 2022

SRK fans and Twitterati took no time to call him a hypocrite, as they reminded him how he once asked the audience to celebrate erotica when he made films like Hate Story in 2012. Vivek’s controversial film featured Nikhil Dwivedi, Gulshan Devaiah and Paoli Dam.

Hello @vivekagnihotri, Remember? Warning: Don’t watch it if you are a hypocrite. pic.twitter.com/3FNsWDUW75— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) December 28, 2022

Now, the internet users have also shared photos of his daughter Mallika Agnihotri vacationing on a beach wearing a bikini. The filmmaker is being trolled over his daughter donning an orange bikini during her vacation. One of SRK’s fan pages shared and said, “Thanks Vivek Agnihotri, now enjoying Besharam Rang ft Vivek Agnihotri daughter Mallika Agnihotri special edition.”

Another one said, “Vivek Agnihotri has a problem with bikini pics of actresses in Bollywood. Meanwhile, this is from the Insta account of his own daughter.”

Vivek Agnihotri has a problem with bikini pics of actresses in Bollywood.Meanwhile this is from the Insta account of his own daughter 😉 pic.twitter.com/3Wx9kVD8wl — TA 💫 (@Tirlovesha) December 28, 2022

Another mentioned, “Vivek can talk about Prakash’s daughter Deepika all the bad things he wanted But as per moral police: We can’t talk about Vivek’s daughter.”

Vivek can talk about Prakash’s daughter Deepika all bad things he wanted But as per moral police :- We can’t talk about Vivek daughter #DeepikaPadukone #VivekAgnihotri pic.twitter.com/wCYt0zqJwP — Nick (@travel7soul) December 30, 2022

Meanwhile, the Besharam Rang song, which was released earlier this month, has been the centre of controversy even as the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film approaches. Deepika’s saffron bikini in the track was objected to by a section of the audience, including Madhya Pradesh MP Narottam Mishra.

Recently, the Central Board of Film Certification chairperson Prasoon Joshi has said that the CBFC examination committee has directed the makers to “implement the advised changes" in the Siddharth Anand directorial, including its songs.

Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film, which is slated to hit the cinemas on January 25.

