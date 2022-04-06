Vivek Agnihotri Terms Wife Pallavi Joshi ‘Most Successful Female Producer' On Her Birthday

The Kashmir Files producer Pallavi Joshi celebrated her 53rd birthday on April 4. And on the occasion, her husband and director Vivek Agnihotri dropped a sweet birthday post along with some box office figures. Calling Pallavi “the most successful female producer of India," Vivek wished her a very happy birthday.

In the snap, while Pallavi was seen seated on a high rise stool, Vivek stood right behind her, with his hand over her shoulder. While Vivek looked dapper in his all-black ensemble, Pallavi radiated some boss lady vibes as the two posed for the lenses.

“Happy birthday to the most successful female producer of India," Vivek captioned the birthday post. Actor Anupam Kher, who was also a part of The Kashmir Files cast, along with several other fans wished Pallavi a happy birthday. “Happy Birthday dearest Pallavi. What a birthday gift God has presented you. Touch wood," he commented on the post. Fans also flooded the comment section with birthday wishes, urging the producer to come up with another path-breaking project.

The Kashmir Files which was released on March 11 is still witnessing a steady growth at the box office. Directed by Vivek and produced by Pallavi, the film is receiving rave reviews from the audience while the critics’ response has been mixed. Pallavi not only produced the film but she was also a part of the star cast. She essayed the role of Professor Radhika Menon.

In another post, Vivek shared that The Kashmir Files has become a global sensation, as its worldwide box office collection has surpassed Rs 300 crore.

If you haven’t watched the film yet, The Kashmir Files is based on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus of the 1990s. Ever since its release last month, the film has been at the centre of public debate.

