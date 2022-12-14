Vivek Agnihotri 'Totally Disagrees' With Anurag Kashyap As Latter Slams Kantara, Pushpa

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has said that he totally disagrees with Anurag Kashyap’s statement that films like Kantara and Pushpa are destroying the film industry. On Tuesday evening, Agnihotri took to his Twitter account and shared a screenshot of the news article about Kashyap’s statement. “Films like Kantara and Pushpa are destroying the industry: Anurag Kashyap,” the headline read. Reacting to it, The Kashmir Files director wrote, “I totally totally totally disagree with the views of Bollywood’s one & only Milord. Do you agree?"

Several social media users reacted to Vivek Agnihotri’s Tweet and shared how the headlines was ‘misquoting’ Anurag. “First read what he said. he had nothing but praise about Kantara, Pushpa, RRR etc. He said people who simply copy Kantara or Pushpa without working on original content will not be successful. What is wrong in that?" one of the social media users wrote. Check out Vivek Agnihotri’s Tweet here:

I totally totally totally disagree with the views of Bollywood’s one & only Milord. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/oDdAsV8xnx — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 13, 2022

For the unversed, during his recent interview with Galatta Plus, Anurag Kashyap had said, “Films like Kantara and Pushpa give you courage to go out and tell your stories. But KGF 2, however big the success, when you try and emulate that and set a project up, that’s when you start heading towards disaster. That’s the bandwagon that Bollywood destroyed itself on. You have to find films that give you courage."

Meanwhile, talking about Kantara, the film was released in Kannada and Hindi on 30th September and 14th October respectively. It is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles. The film has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters and has broken several box office records.

Read all the Latest Movies News here