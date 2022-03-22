Vivek Agnihotri Wanted Lata Mangeshkar to Sing for The Kashmir Files: Will Remain a Dream to Work With Her

The Kashmir Files have broken all records ever since its release and resonated with the audience like no other film. The director Vivek Agnihotri has been receiving praises from all sections, especially from the viewers. In a recent interview with ETimes, the filmmaker opened up on his film and also revealed that he had approached late singer Lata Mangeshkar to lend her voice to the film.

He told the publication that his film doesn’t have any song because it is a tribute to genocide victims. However, he recorded a folk song from a Kashmiri singer and wanted the legendary singer to sing that. “She had stopped singing for films and had retired but we requested her. She was close to Pallavi (Joshi) and she agreed to sing for our movie. Kashmir was very close to her heart and she said she will record the song after the COVID surge subsides. She was also not allowed to go to studios, so we were just waiting to record with her, but then this happens. It will remain a dream to work with her," he shared with the publication.

The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s. It stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar in pivotal roles. Ever since its release on March 11, The Kashmir Files have been breaking all records on the Box Office. Through word-of-mouth publicity, the film managed to pull a huge crowd to theatres.

The film has also been made tax free in several states including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa and Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files is inching close to Rs 200 crore at the box office. “#TheKashmirFiles [Week 2] is a TSUNAMI at the #BO… Packs a SUPER-SOLID total [₹ 70.15 cr] in *Weekend 2*… #TKF REFUSES TO SLOW DOWN, should hit ₹ 200 on weekdays [by Wed or Thu]… Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr. Total: ₹ 167.45 cr. #India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday.

