Vivek Agnihotri, Wife Pallavi's New Home in Mumbai Costs Rs 17.9 Cr

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri and his wife Pallavi have bought a 3,258 sq ft flat in Raiaskaran Parthenon, Versova, Mumbai for a staggering Rs 17.9 crore. The documents of the house were shared by Indextap.com and the seller is Ecstasy Private Limited. The property was registered on September 27, 2022. The flat will include three parking spaces.

The Kashmir Files was based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the early 1990s. It was made on a budget of just ₹15 crore. The film starred Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumaar. The film was also mired in controversy as many accused the makers of manipulating facts and misrepresenting reality.

It was one of the highest-grossing movies until Brahmastra hit the cinema halls. Vivek was trolled when he took a dig at the success of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Agnihotri wrote, “Hahahaha. I don’t know how they beat #TheKashmirFiles… with sticks, rods, hockey… or AK47 or stones…. Or with paid PR and influencers? Let Bollywood films compete with each other. Leave us alone. I am not in that dumb race. Thanks”

Vivek recently wished the Pan Nalini-led Chhello Show team all the best for the upcoming Oscars. Vivek also shared a message for fans who were “rooting” for his film The Kashmir Files at the 2023 Oscars. He tweeted on September 20, “A big congratulations to the entire team of Last Film Show (Chhello Show) for being selected as India’s official entry. Wishing them the best film award at the Oscars 2023. I thank all the well-wishers and especially media which was rooting for The Kashmir Files (folded hands emojis).”

After the successful run of Kashmir Files, Vivek will now work on The Delhi Files. The documentary drama is produced by Abhishek Aggrawal, Archana Aggrawal, and Vivek Agnihotri.

