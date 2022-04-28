Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files Releases in Israel: 'Damaged People Understand the Pain of Damaged People'

Anupam Kher starrer The Kashmir Files has created history with its remarkable performance at the box office worldwide. A film with a great impact, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s directorial flick has changed the vision of the masses by bringing an unspoken yet most sensitive subject to the audience. While the film garnered immense love from the Indian audience, it has touched the hearts of many across the boundaries. After successfully running in cinemas in India, the film premieres in Israel with Hebrew subtitles on April 28, 2022. It is specially subtitled for the mainstream audience of the region.

The director shared the screening dates on Twitter. “Releasing today in Israel. A historic day for Indian cinema. Jews have supported this film from the day 1. Damaged people understand the pain of damaged people. #TheKashmirFiles #RightToJustice," he posted.

Releasing today in Israel. A historic day for Indian cinema. Jews have supported this film from the day 1. Damaged people understand the pain of damaged people. #TheKashmirFiles #RightToJustice pic.twitter.com/39uAFgZkeN — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 28, 2022

Announcing the news sometime ago, Vivek had shared a video from the new poster of the film. The video sees the Consul General of Israel to Mid-West India, Kobbi Shoshani along with Vivek as the two inaugurate the new poster of the film for the Israeli audience.

Vivek said in the video, “It is a moment of honour,” as he thanked the Consul General for launching the posters. He added, “This is the first time, a film of this style is releasing in Israel. So please wish us good luck. I hope India and Isreal, with the common goal of zero tolerance of terrorism, and promoting the values of humanity will go a long way.”

Along with the video, he tweeted, “BRILLIANT NEWS: On huge demand, #TheKashmirFiles is releasing in ISRAEL on 28th April. I thank Consul General @KobbiShoshani for coming to our studio to inaugurate the poster of TKF. It’s is a major step in sharing our coming goal of fighting terrorism and promoting humanity.”

