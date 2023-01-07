Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War to Feature Real Life Covid Warriors? Here's What We Know

Vivek Agnihotri made major strides in 2022 with his film The Kashmir Files. While the film was mired in controversies, it went on to amass a lifetime collection of Rs. 252.90 crores as opposed to its budget of Rs 15 crores. Now the filmmaker is looking forward to recreating the same magic with his next film titled The Vaccine War which is slated to release on Independence Day 2023. The film has already gone on the floors earlier this month. Now as per the latest development, the film will also feature real frontline warriors who assisted the citizens of the country during the peak of Covid-19 pandemic as well as those who contributed towards making an effective vaccine.

According to the sources close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, Vivek Agnihotri will bring the Sikh volunteers who had assisted with cremation at the risk of their own lives. The source revealed, “These are the Sikh volunteers who helped cremate dead people during second wave, risking their lives. They also volunteered to work in our film and helped us recreate exact scenarios.”

From the sets of #TheVaccineWar. Independence Day. 2023. pic.twitter.com/8rySVpKfz9— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 4, 2023

Elaborating further about the casting of the film, the source shared that the impetus has been to bring real people on board to present a story of courage and determination. It stated, “Since The Vaccine War is a true story, we are casting real people as much as we can. We want this true story to be a collaborative film with true warriors of India. It’s going to be the first film of ‘true story’ genre in India based on intensive research in collaboration with some of the world’s most prestigious institutions. The Vaccine War is a genuine attempt to raise the bar of Indian cinema and use films as the soft power of India.”

Vivek Agnihotri’s next film would be an attempt to highlight the wonders of Indian vaccination drive in the backdrop of the ruthless Covid-19 pandemic. While announcing the film in November, Vivek Agnihotri had tweeted out, “Presenting ‘THE VACCINE WAR’ - an incredible true story of a war that you didn’t know India fought. And won with its science, courage and great Indian values. It will release on Independence Day, 2023. In 11 languages. Please bless us. #TheVaccineWar." (sic)

