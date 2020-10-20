Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi Travel After 8 Months to Meet His Parents Amid Pandemic

Actor Vivek Dahiya, who recently travelled to Chandigarh with his wife, actress Divyanka Tripathi to meet his parents, said that this was the first time when he hadn’t met his parents for so long.

In an interview with Times Of India, the actor said, “Even when I was studying abroad I used to meet my family frequently. But this lockdown period and pandemic has made everyone crave for physical presence. No matter how many video calls we do or photos we send the importance of sitting next to each other and living the moments together is very high. We all had bottled so much energy inside us that it was high time that we let it out.”

Recently, Divyanka took Instagram to share a picture with her in-laws, “Our first date night…Pizzas and endless conversations was just a small part of it,” she wrote alongside the picture on Instagram.

On the picture, her mother, Neelam Tripathi commented, "Very nice. Enjoy the family." To which, she replied, "Missing you both here." Divyanka and Vivek met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The two tied the knot on July 8, 2020.