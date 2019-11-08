Vivek Dahiya Celebrates Birthday with Wife Divyanka Tripathi and a Manchester United Match

Only fans of Manchester United know the happiness of watching their favourite football team play live. Birthday boy Vivek Dahiya recently had the incredible experience as part of his 35th birthday on November 8. The actor is currently in Manchester, UK with wife Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. While he had a low-key celebration for the special day, he definitely had a 'dream come true' moment watching the team play.

In a series of videos shared by Divyanka, the birthday boy can be seen celebration with lots of cake as his wife sings the birthday song.

Vivek also shared a video from the match, showing a goal scored by Manchester United. He captioned it, "Best birthday experience! Don't miss the goals and the glee on our faces! #ManchesterUnited vs #Partizan 3-0"

The couple is currently touring UK. They went to the country to participate in the Cardiff International Film festival. While Divyanka was part of the jury, Dahiya was the host at the event. They shared a number of pictures from the event, including one with Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek was last seen in Star Plus' supernatural drama Qayamat Ki Raat. He played the lead role opposite Karishma Tanna. Divyanka, on the other hand, was the leqad in the web series Cold Lassi And Chicken Masala opposite Rajeev Khandelwal.

