Vivek Dahiya Opens Up About People Asking Him to Quit TikTok

Television couple Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi are quite active on all social media platforms including TikTok. But in recent days, Vivek had several people asking him to quit using the Chinese video-sharing platform.

To this, the actor has penned a long letter and shared the same on his Instagram account.

He said the note was aimed at answering the people urging him to stop using an app because it was “made in China”. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor hit back at the hate and said the “virus sees no borders and neither should the world in its approach towards addressing the virus”.

The first case of novel coronavirus was found in Wuhan, China in December last year. As the virus has spread to be a pandemic, many have put the onus on China. Vivek clearly mentioned that he finds it “wiser to address” the “negativities through reason and dialogue”.

“For those suggesting we should ban made in China, remember –the mobile phone you use to express your thoughts about banning an app was also banned in the same part of the world… China is branded the manufacturer of the world, whether we like it or not,” he added.

Saying the founder of TikTok was responsible for the virus, Vivek said under a lockdown, social media platforms serve as great means of spreading “messages of hope and unity”.

He reiterated that using an app would not affect his “national pride”.