Vivek Dahiya Says He's Been Sitting Vacant for 2 Years: 'Facing Lot of Reality Since Tried in Films'

TV actor Vivek Dahiya has opened up about why he’s been away from the small screen lately. Vivek, who is married to popular TV star Divyanka Tripathi, reveals that he wanted to take a break from the TV so that he could work on himself and prepare for the big screen. However, it’s not been an easy journey for Vivek, who had to face multiple rejections despite giving his best during the auditions. The actor also opens up about the unfair treatment that TV actors are often meted out to when they go to audition for a film.

“I have been facing rejections for the last one year and have been facing a lot of reality ever since I started trying luck for films. People reject the TV actor’s name here. How many auditions must have been given, but the matter ends only after coming to the TV actor. Many times you get to hear from the production that you have given a good audition but your face is not fresh for the audience. The public sees you for free on TV, so why would you look at you by putting money on the silver screen. I get very angry when I am rejected for all these reasons,” Vivek told Aaj Tak.

He said, “I left all the projects to eliminate the tag of the TV actor. I have been sitting vacant at home for the last two years. I would say that production and marketing people should think that a TV actor can pull his fans to the theatre as an audience. His fan following is so much that even his films can benefit. Well, I too am not going to give up and will definitely fulfill my dreams one day with my hard work.”

