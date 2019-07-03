Vivek Dahiya Will Not Host Nach Baliye 9 Pre-launch Episode, Confirms Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, who won the last season of dance reality show Nach Baliye, were supposed to host the pre-launch episode of the upcoming Nach Baliye 9. However, news comes in from Divyanka's side that Vivek is ill and won't be available for the shooting of the pre-launch episode.

Reportedly, Vivek contracted an infection after returning from a vacation in Macau, which led to him falling ill with fever. Compounding Vivek's troubles is the fact that he is also experiencing stomach ache. The report further added that Vivek was rushed to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a intestinal infection and liver abyss.

Confirming Vivek's ill health, Divyanka told pinkvilla.com, "Vivek has been extremely unwell. I have been shuffling between the shoot and hospital and luckily my family is also going to be in town soon to help us out."

She further added, "We've shot for our performance piece but anchoring would not be possible for Vivek. I'm not sure either about my involvement in it. Busy with him for now."

The next season of Nach Baliye is already in news for its judges and contestants. While Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon are rumoured to be the judges for the Nach Baliye 9, the season is going to have an interesting amalgamation of ex-couples and married pairs as the contestants.

As for now, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary, Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva, and Vishal Singh and Madhurima Tuli have confirmed being the part of the show.

