MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Vivek Dahiya's DSLR Camera Stolen, Had Precious Pictures of Wife Divyanka Tripathi

Vivek Dahiya's DSLR Camera Stolen, Had Precious Pictures of Wife Divyanka Tripathi

The actor shared a post talking about how the camera also had a memory card with pictures of him and Divyanka from their vacation in Wales & Scotland. Unfortunately, he had not downloaded the pictures before they were stolen.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 9:21 AM IST
Share this:

Actor Vivek Dahiya has learnt a few lessons after his DSLR camera was stolen along with its memory card a while back.

On Wednesday, Vivek took to Instagram to express his anger over his camera being stolen during one of his vacations with his wife Divyanka Tripathi. More than losing the camera, he felt bad for losing its memory card, as a lot of pictures from their vacation were stored in it.

"Could there be a thing as 'ethical theft' or perhaps a thief who has morals? The one who doesn't swindle anything with emotional value or maybe returned the memory card the same way he took my camera?



"There's a reason why it's called a 'memory card'... With no exaggeration, I clicked stunning pictures of Div and us during our trip to Wales & Scotland. Wish I had downloaded those images before they were stolen. It was the most valuable possession from our trip: memories stored in a memory card. In future - never wait, and store those memories immediately (lesson learnt)! In the loving memory of my DSLR that was stolen from my car," Vivek posted.

The couple met for the first time on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and, after several months of dating, got married in 2016.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    17,610

    +921*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,077

    +1,377*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,749

    +424*  

  • Total DEATHS

    718

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres