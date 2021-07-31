Vivek Mishra Reveals He Was Offered Bigg Boss OTT to Perform Nude Yoga; Demanded Rs 50 Lakh Per Day

Bigg Boss OTT, a prelude to Bigg Boss 15, has been making headlines ever since the concept was introduced. Several TV celebrities, including Naagin-fame Arjun Bijlani, Aastha Gill, Ridhima pandit, Neha Bhasin, Amit Tandon are rumoured to enter the house Bigg Boss house this year. Now in a recent interview, former Bigg Boss contestant and nude yoga guru Vivek Mishra revealed that he was offered Bigg Boss OTT. Yoga guru further said that he was asked to do nude yoga daily but in return, he had asked for Rs 50 lakh per day.

Television has a set of guidelines, but with digital platforms, the guidelines are much more lenient. As the controversial reality show will be aired digitally for the first six weeks, the actor was recently approached to be a part of the show and add spice to it by practicing nude yoga.

While speaking to ETimes, Vivek informed that the makers were looking for 5 former contestants to spice up the show. The actor shared that he was taken aback to hear the offer. “Why would I perform nude yoga to add content to a pioneer reality show,” he said. Calling himself sexy and expensive, Vivek revealed that he asked the makers to pay him Rs. 50 lakh per day for doing nude yoga.

Calling Bigg Boss a “meaningless show,” he added that he has turned down the offer as he wishes to be a part of one quality project in five years. According to the actor, the host does not run the show solely, their persona is definitely important but a major credit for the success of a show goes to the contestants. Talking about the star quotient of host Salman Khan, Vivek said whether it’s him or Jennifer Lopez hosting, they will add wit and glamour to the show but it will be hit only if contestants are good.

Bigg Boss OTT will be hosted by director-producer Karan Johar.

