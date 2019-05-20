Vivek Oberoi Defends His Meme on Aishwarya Rai, Asks Sonam Kapoor to Not 'Overreact'

Vivek Oberoi on notices by National Commission for Women & Maharashtra State Commission for Women: I'm waiting for National Commission for Women, State Commission for Women. I'd like to meet them, I'll also like to explain myself because I don't think I have done anything wrong. pic.twitter.com/yeqRFu6B1Y — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2019

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has defended his meme on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and has asked actress Sonam Kapoor, who called him 'disgusting' for the tweet, to not 'over-react' in the matter. In a video clip posted by ANI, he can also be seen advising Kapoor to not 'overact' in her films.Oberoi says that he has been working for women empowerment for more than a decade and his tweet doesn't hurt anybody's sentiments.On Monday, Vivek landed himself in a huge controversy over a meme he tweeted virtually mixing politics and films by dragging in the personal lives of prominent Bollywood bigwigs.His tweet showed a set of three photos - one referring to 'opinion poll' having a picture of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai, next was the 'exit poll' depicting himself with the actress and the third showing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and their seven-year-old daughter Aaradhya.The meme was originally shared by someone else on Twitter, but Vivek picked it up for his own comment: "Haha! Creative! No politics here just life!"As social media went into a frenzy, Nationalist Congress Party women wing chief Chitra Wagh and others demanded stringent action against Vivek for the meme."He has insulted the dignity of Aishwarya Bachchan. The MSWC must lodge a complaint against Oberoi and he should be arrested for crossing his limits of decency towards women," Wagh said.Celebrities Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Jwala Gutta and Madhur Bhandarkar slammed Vivek's tweet too.The 42-year-old actor is married to Priyanka Alva and they have two children.(With inputs from IANS)