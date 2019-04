Vivek Oberoi Defends 'PM Narendra Modi', Irrfan Khan Shares Love for Fans in Heartfelt Note

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who is playing Narendra Modi in a biopic, is surrounded by questions related to his film forwarding the ruling party's poll agenda, courtesy its release date just before the country votes. In a conversation with ANI, he said that the Indian prime minister has a larger than life image and the film is not what people think it is. "It’s an inspirational story which we brought to the screen," he said.In another news, director Devashish Makhija shares his reasons for signing the petition urging people to not support the BJP in the coming elections. He shared some insight about the certification board and his brush with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) too. Also, actor Irrfan Khan shared a heartfelt note for fans and industry colleagues, who lent support to him during his encounter with NeuroEndocrine tumour recently. The actor is healthy and will resume shooting soon.The much anticipated trailer of Todd Phillips' Joker hit the Internet today and fans were in awe of Joaquin Phoenix, who stars in the film in and as Joker.Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.Directed by Omung Kumar, PM Narendra Modi will hit the screens on April 5. The film is mired in controversy over its ill-timed release. Vivek Oberoi, who plays the lead role, shared his admiration for the character from the film and more.Read: 'Are They Scared of the Film or Chowkidar's Stick?' Vivek Oberoi Questions Clamour Around Modi Biopic Devashish Makhija is one of the filmmakers who has started a petition urging people to not support the BJP in the coming elections. Read his exclusive interview in the matter here.Read: Prasoon May Have Replaced Nihalani as CBFC Chief But Nothing Changed Politically: Devashish Makhija Actor Irrfan Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport in the early hours of Tuesday where he pulled down his mask and the was clicked by the photographers. Later, he he took to Twitter to thank his fans and followers for their immense love and support.Read: 'Grateful for Love and Support': Irrfan Khan Makes Twitter Comeback, Confirms India Arrival Malaika Arora, who has been vacationing in Maldives for a few days now, was recently joined by her rumoured beau Arjun Kapoor. The actor took to Instagram to share a glimpse into his exotic getaway.Read: After Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Shares Glimpses into His Exotic Getaway from Maldives Warner Bros. have unveiled the first teaser trailer of the much anticipated film in the superhero/villian realm on YouTube, starring Joaquin Phoenix in and as Joker. The film will release on October 4.Read: Joker Teaser: Joaquin Phoenix is a Menacing Clown Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.Follow @News18Movies for more