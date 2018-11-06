Vivek Oberoi Finishes Shooting for Ram Charan’s Telugu Film

Contrary to all rumours that not all was well with the Boyapati Srinu’s yet untitled film starring Ram Charan Teja, actor Vivek Oberoi shared an image, informing that the film’s shoot is right on track.Vivek, who plays the chief antagonist in the film, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo with Ram Charan.“Camera on “WARRIORS” camera off “BROTHERS”! Last day of shoot for the film, epic experience! Loved every moment. My brother #RamCharan you are a delight to work with. Thank you for the love, respect & hospitality. You have all the great qualities of your legendary father! #RC12,” he captioned it.Tentatively titled RC12, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Prashanth, Ramya Krishnan and Sneha in important roles. Produced by DVV Entertainment, it has music by Devi Sri Prasad.Though there is no confirmation yet, speculations are rife that the film’s name and first posters may be released soon after Diwali and that it may be titled Vinaya Vidheya Rama.Known for starring in films like Omkara and Saathiya, Vivek Oberoi’s last Bollywood film was Great Grand Masti in 2016. Ever since, he has been active in the South Indian film industry.