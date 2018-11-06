English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vivek Oberoi Finishes Shooting for Ram Charan’s Telugu Film
Vivek Oberoi plays the chief antagonist in the film.
Image: Yogen Shah
Loading...
Contrary to all rumours that not all was well with the Boyapati Srinu’s yet untitled film starring Ram Charan Teja, actor Vivek Oberoi shared an image, informing that the film’s shoot is right on track.
Vivek, who plays the chief antagonist in the film, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo with Ram Charan.
“Camera on “WARRIORS” camera off “BROTHERS”! Last day of shoot for the film, epic experience! Loved every moment. My brother #RamCharan you are a delight to work with. Thank you for the love, respect & hospitality. You have all the great qualities of your legendary father! #RC12,” he captioned it.
Tentatively titled RC12, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Prashanth, Ramya Krishnan and Sneha in important roles. Produced by DVV Entertainment, it has music by Devi Sri Prasad.
Though there is no confirmation yet, speculations are rife that the film’s name and first posters may be released soon after Diwali and that it may be titled Vinaya Vidheya Rama.
Known for starring in films like Omkara and Saathiya, Vivek Oberoi’s last Bollywood film was Great Grand Masti in 2016. Ever since, he has been active in the South Indian film industry.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Vivek, who plays the chief antagonist in the film, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo with Ram Charan.
“Camera on “WARRIORS” camera off “BROTHERS”! Last day of shoot for the film, epic experience! Loved every moment. My brother #RamCharan you are a delight to work with. Thank you for the love, respect & hospitality. You have all the great qualities of your legendary father! #RC12,” he captioned it.
View this post on Instagram
Camera on “WARRIORS” camera off “BROTHERS”! Last day of shoot for the film, epic experience! Loved every moment. My brother #RamCharan you are a delight to work with. Thank you for the love, respect & hospitality. You have all the great qualities of your legendary father! #RC12
Tentatively titled RC12, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Prashanth, Ramya Krishnan and Sneha in important roles. Produced by DVV Entertainment, it has music by Devi Sri Prasad.
Though there is no confirmation yet, speculations are rife that the film’s name and first posters may be released soon after Diwali and that it may be titled Vinaya Vidheya Rama.
Known for starring in films like Omkara and Saathiya, Vivek Oberoi’s last Bollywood film was Great Grand Masti in 2016. Ever since, he has been active in the South Indian film industry.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I-League: Real Kashmir Held to Draw in First Home Game Against Churchill Brothers
- Salman Khan Pays a Surprise Visit to a Young Cancer-stricken Fan; Video Goes Viral
- Amazon Echo Dot Review: The Puck Sized Smart Speaker is Growing up Fast
- PUBG Mobile Update Will Add Rainy Weather, Snowy Area, Rickshaws And More
- Apple iPhone XR Isn't Selling as Well as Expected, Nikkei Asian Review Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...