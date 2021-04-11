Vivek Oberoi Gets First Dose of Covid Vaccine

Actor Vivek Oberoi on Saturday took his first dose of Covid-19 prevention vaccine at a hospital in the city. The 44-year-old actor shared a video the vaccination and encouraged others to go for the vaccine.

“First dose of Covid-19 vaccine. A big thank you and my warmest appreciation to all the frontline workers, our #Warriors for taking up this entire process seamlessly with utmost care. I would request everyone to not delay their safety and please get vaccinated (according to the age segregation). Let’s defeat the virus together!" Vivek wrote as caption with the video.

Vivek will soon be seen in the horror thriller Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, which marks the screen debut of TV star Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari. The film directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra is said to be based on the real incident of the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie from Gurugram, who was an employee at a BPO company

