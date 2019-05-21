Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Vivek Oberoi Issues Apology for Aishwarya Rai Meme, Says Can't Think of Being Disrespectful to Any Woman

Actor Vivek Oberoi has issued an apology, tweeting, "even if one woman is offended by my reply to the meme, it calls for remedial action. Apologies."

News18.com

Updated:May 21, 2019, 11:07 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Vivek Oberoi Issues Apology for Aishwarya Rai Meme, Says Can't Think of Being Disrespectful to Any Woman
File photo of Vivek Oberoi.
Loading...
Actor Vivek Oberoi has apologised for tweeting a meme that equated the 2019 Lok Sabha election exit polls to his alleged affair with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in early 2000s.

Oberoi, in a now-deleted tweet, had posted a meme which showed Rai with actor Salman Khan, titled ‘Opinion Poll’, with Oberoi himself, titled ‘Exit Poll’, and with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhaya, titled ‘Result’.

Now, the actor has issued an apology, tweeting, "Even if one woman is offended by my reply to the meme, it calls for remedial action. Apologies."

In another post, he wrote, "Sometimes what appears to be funny and harmless at first glance to one, may not be so to others. I have spent the last 10 years empowering more than 2000 underprivileged girls, I cant even think of being disrespectful to any woman ever."







His apology comes after the National Commission for Women (NCW) issued a notice to him on Monday. The NCW sought an explanation from Oberoi. In a letter to the actor, the NCW referred to media reports that the actor had “drawn a sly comparison between the poll result and a woman’s personal life.” The letter pointed out that the post, carrying “the picture of a minor girl and a woman” is “extremely offensive, unethical, and shows disrespect towards the dignity and respect of women in general.”

When asked about the controversy over the tweet, Oberoi told reporters he doesn't understand "why people are making a big deal about this."

"Someone sent me a creative meme where I was being made fun of. I just wrote, 'Ha ha,' and appreciated the other person. When someone makes fun of you, you should laugh and not take it so seriously. I even wrote there that there's nothing political about it. It's life and such things happen in life that you are with someone and then you move on in life," he said.

The actor said Aishwarya was "happy in her life and I am happy in mine," adding, it was just a "small" meme.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram