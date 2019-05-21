English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vivek Oberoi Issues Apology for Aishwarya Rai Meme, Says Can't Think of Being Disrespectful to Any Woman
Actor Vivek Oberoi has issued an apology, tweeting, "even if one woman is offended by my reply to the meme, it calls for remedial action. Apologies."
File photo of Vivek Oberoi.
Actor Vivek Oberoi has apologised for tweeting a meme that equated the 2019 Lok Sabha election exit polls to his alleged affair with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in early 2000s.
Oberoi, in a now-deleted tweet, had posted a meme which showed Rai with actor Salman Khan, titled ‘Opinion Poll’, with Oberoi himself, titled ‘Exit Poll’, and with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhaya, titled ‘Result’.
Now, the actor has issued an apology, tweeting, "Even if one woman is offended by my reply to the meme, it calls for remedial action. Apologies."
In another post, he wrote, "Sometimes what appears to be funny and harmless at first glance to one, may not be so to others. I have spent the last 10 years empowering more than 2000 underprivileged girls, I cant even think of being disrespectful to any woman ever."
His apology comes after the National Commission for Women (NCW) issued a notice to him on Monday. The NCW sought an explanation from Oberoi. In a letter to the actor, the NCW referred to media reports that the actor had “drawn a sly comparison between the poll result and a woman’s personal life.” The letter pointed out that the post, carrying “the picture of a minor girl and a woman” is “extremely offensive, unethical, and shows disrespect towards the dignity and respect of women in general.”
When asked about the controversy over the tweet, Oberoi told reporters he doesn't understand "why people are making a big deal about this."
"Someone sent me a creative meme where I was being made fun of. I just wrote, 'Ha ha,' and appreciated the other person. When someone makes fun of you, you should laugh and not take it so seriously. I even wrote there that there's nothing political about it. It's life and such things happen in life that you are with someone and then you move on in life," he said.
The actor said Aishwarya was "happy in her life and I am happy in mine," adding, it was just a "small" meme.
