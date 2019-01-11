English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vivek Oberoi's Modi Biopic Won't Derail Rawal's Plan, Says 'Will Go Ahead With His Own Story of PM'
Actor Vivek Oberoi recently announced a film on Modi that will be produced by his father Suresh Oberoi.
Actor Vivek Oberoi recently announced a film on Modi that will be produced by his father Suresh Oberoi.
Loading...
Undeterred by reports of a parallel film on Narendra Modi, actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal says he is going ahead with a biopic on the prime minister’s life and believes it will be the most challenging role of his career.
Actor Vivek Oberoi recently announced a film on Modi that will be produced by his father Suresh Oberoi.
But that doesn’t seem to have derailed Rawal’s plan for his version of the Modi story that will see him in the role of the prime minister and will also be produced by him.
It is the most challenging role of my career till date. I have a hunger for good roles. I want to be challenged and I am looking forward to this experience. We will start work this year itself,” Rawal, who is also producing the film, told PTI in an interview.
The actor said the film is very much in development but did face some hurdles at the script and financial level.
“We are stuck at the script level and bit on the financial, production levels. I am producing it. We are going to do it, 100 per cent. I am playing Modi, the BJP MP from Ahmedabad East said.
Rawal said he has not seen Vivek’s much discussed look from the movie, which will be directed by Omung Kumar and is yet to go on floors.
“It (biopic) is all about getting closer to the real person. The basics are the same, white hair, beard and spectacles. (But) For me, it is about capturing his eyes, his anguish and the burning desire to take the country forward, his hatred for corrupt people. All this should reflect in the character, the actor said.
Asked about veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah’s comments about threats to freedom of speech in India, Rawal said everyone in the country can speak and express their opinion.
He said that while he is living in this country and not somewhere outside. And even after saying it, nothing happened, he is safe. Had it been Pakistan can you say that? I think everyone here can speak and express their opinion. I rather get confused when people say such things.
Rawal added that he does feel sad when anyone gets killed and is of the opinion that it is incorrect to politicise such untoward incidents.
Actor Vivek Oberoi recently announced a film on Modi that will be produced by his father Suresh Oberoi.
But that doesn’t seem to have derailed Rawal’s plan for his version of the Modi story that will see him in the role of the prime minister and will also be produced by him.
It is the most challenging role of my career till date. I have a hunger for good roles. I want to be challenged and I am looking forward to this experience. We will start work this year itself,” Rawal, who is also producing the film, told PTI in an interview.
The actor said the film is very much in development but did face some hurdles at the script and financial level.
“We are stuck at the script level and bit on the financial, production levels. I am producing it. We are going to do it, 100 per cent. I am playing Modi, the BJP MP from Ahmedabad East said.
Rawal said he has not seen Vivek’s much discussed look from the movie, which will be directed by Omung Kumar and is yet to go on floors.
“It (biopic) is all about getting closer to the real person. The basics are the same, white hair, beard and spectacles. (But) For me, it is about capturing his eyes, his anguish and the burning desire to take the country forward, his hatred for corrupt people. All this should reflect in the character, the actor said.
Asked about veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah’s comments about threats to freedom of speech in India, Rawal said everyone in the country can speak and express their opinion.
He said that while he is living in this country and not somewhere outside. And even after saying it, nothing happened, he is safe. Had it been Pakistan can you say that? I think everyone here can speak and express their opinion. I rather get confused when people say such things.
Rawal added that he does feel sad when anyone gets killed and is of the opinion that it is incorrect to politicise such untoward incidents.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Uri The Surgical Strike Review: Vicky Kaushal Keeps The Audience Hooked
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Veteran Actor Kader Khan Passes Away at 81
-
Saturday 29 December , 2018
Films That Made Us Cringe, Curse And Regret Our Choices In 2018
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Uri The Surgical Strike Review: Vicky Kaushal Keeps The Audience Hooked
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Veteran Actor Kader Khan Passes Away at 81
Saturday 29 December , 2018 Films That Made Us Cringe, Curse And Regret Our Choices In 2018
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netflix User Has No Chill After Finding Out Ex's Friend Was Using His Account for Two Years
- Sonam, Sunita & Rhea Kapoor are Elegance Personified in White-Gold Outfits by Rohit Bal
- Google Responds to Irate Pixel Customer Who Put up Anti-Google Posters Around Delhi
- Doomsday May Be Postponed, After New Data from Antarctica Gives Glimmer of Hope
- #Rewatching90sMovies: In Darr, Shah Rukh Isn't the 'Villain' As Much as Male Entitlement Is
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results