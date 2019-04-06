English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vivek Oberoi on ‘PM Narendra Modi’ Release Delay: Some People Put Us in So Many Difficulties
The release date of 'PM Narendra Modi' has now been set for April 11, when the Lok Sabha elections begin, the makers announced on Friday.
(Image: Special Arrangement)
Vivek Oberoi, who is playing the titular role in ‘PM Narendra Modi,’ a biopic on the current Indian Prime Minister, says that the team of the film wanted to release it on April 5, but couldn’t do it because of the obstacles thrown at them.
He told ANI, “We wanted to release the film on April 5 but some people put us in so many difficulties that we couldn't do it. We are working hard to get the film released on April 11, we have to go to the Supreme Court on Monday.”
He also said, “There are very powerful people who have approached courts through their lawyers. They can obstruct us briefly but they won't be able to stop us. The release might have been postponed but we are firm in our resolve.”
The release date of 'PM Narendra Modi' has now been set for April 11, when the Lok Sabha elections begin, the makers announced on Friday.
"'PM Narendra Modi' is officially releasing on April 11, 2019," tweeted producer Sandip Ssingh, along with the film's poster.
The announcement came a day after the film's makers deferred its release from April 5, following the Supreme Court's decision to set the date to hear a plea seeking to block the movie's release, for April 8.
Oberoi also tweeted: "Thank you to each and every one of you for your blessings, love and support. Thank you to the Indian judiciary. We hope you like the film and that it inspires you all! Jai Hind."
Directed by Omung Kumar, the film narrates the story of Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister.
