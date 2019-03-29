LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Have No Political Agenda: Vivek Oberoi, Producer Meet EC, Defend Modi Biopic Release

After the Election Commission (EC) issued a show cause notice to producers of 'PM Narendra Modi', Sandip Ssingh and Vivek Oberoi appeared before the poll panel in Delhi.

IANS

Updated:March 29, 2019, 9:27 AM IST
Vivek Anand Oberoi in a still from PM Narendra Modi. (Image: Special Arrangement)
As the Congress criticised the biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as propaganda and termed its impending release during the poll process as violation of the model code of conduct, film's producer Sandeep Ssingh said there was "no political agenda" behind the movie.

After the Election Commission (EC) issued a show cause notice to producers of PM Narendra Modi, Ssingh, Vivek Oberoi along with his lawyer Hitesh Jain appeared before the poll panel.

"We are in Delhi. We got the notice yesterday (Wednesday). Vivek and I came to Delhi and as asked by the EC met a team. We have submitted the papers as asked by it and are waiting for the reply," Ssingh told IANS.

"Political parties wanted us to postpone or should not release the film either. We have submitted papers with the proof and documents that it's nothing like that. There should not be a political agenda behind this. There should be a reason if the movie's release has to be shifted from April 5 to any other date. Now they will get back to us," he said.

On the film, he said: "We have made a film. We are living in a democratic country where everybody has the freedom of speech. It's very simple. We are here to follow law, rules and regulations as citizens of the country."

On the Congress labelling the biopic as a propaganda, Ssingh said, "Allegations are there. Everybody is talking without seeing the film and they should have a reason for that. Be it RPI, MNS, DMK, CPI or Congress, they all are raising objections only because of the release date," he said.

PM Narendra Modi depicts the journey of Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India.

It also stars Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Darshan Kumaar and Manoj Joshi.
