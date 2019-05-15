English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vivek Oberoi Questions Mamata Banerjee, Madhuri Dixit Celebrates Birthday
Netflix releases the trailer of 'Black Mirror' Season 5, TVF's 'Kota Factory' ends on an emotionally charged note and Tiger Shroff admits he is scared to face Hrithik Roshan in front of the camera.
Netflix releases the trailer of 'Black Mirror' Season 5, TVF's 'Kota Factory' ends on an emotionally charged note and Tiger Shroff admits he is scared to face Hrithik Roshan in front of the camera.
After speaking out against MNM chief Kamal Hassan for the latter's "first terrorist was Hindu" remark, adding that the actor-politician should not divide the country, actor Vivek Oberoi has lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while likening her to former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.
In another news, Madhuri Dixit celebrated her 52nd birthday today and wishes poured in from all quarters of B-town. From Abhishek Bachchan to Anup Jalota, colleagues and friends celebrated the special day with the 'Dhak-Dhak' girl.
Also, the trailers of Taapsee Pannu-starrer Game Over and Charlie Brooker's anthology Netflix series, Black Mirror, dropped online. Fans can't help but wait for June to arrive.
Vivek Oberoi issued a post on Twitter expressing his discontentment over burning political matters such as Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's alleged arrest from his hotel room by police in Kolkata and BJP Youth Wing Convenor Priyanka Sharma's claims that she was detained for 18 hours even after being granted bail by the Supreme Court.
Read: Can’t Understand Why A Respected Lady Like Didi is Behaving Like Saddam Hussein, Says Vivek Oberoi
As actress Madhuri Dixit Nene turned 52 on Wednesday, her husband Shriram Nene penned a heart-warming message and tagged her as the "most beautiful woman on the planet." Celebrities from the film fraternity too wished the actress, who is fondly called the 'Dhak-dhak' girl of Bollywood.
Read: From Anil Kapoor to Abhishek Bachchan, Celebs Wish Madhuri Dixit a Happy Birthday
Also Read: Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: 8 Iconic Dance Performances by the Actress
Also Read: Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About the Actress
Charlie Brooker's popular Netflix Series Black Mirror is back with another season to remind us, yet again, that technology is our biggest foe. Also, Taapsee Pannu has returned to the fold of suspense-thrillers with Game Over. Read about the two upcoming projects here and see their trailers.
Read: Black Mirror Season 5 Trailer: The Evil Genius of Charlie Brooker is Back to Haunt Us
Also Read: Exactly What is Haunting Taapsee Pannu in Game Over? See Teaser
Tiger Shroff insists that his next film is his biggest challenge so far. He will be facing Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's next untitled film, and Tiger is excited as well as super nervous about facing the camera with his idol.
Read: I Call Myself 'Gareebo ka Hrithik Roshan,' Says Tiger Shroff Ahead of Dance Film with His Idol
Kota Factory, created by Saurabh Khanna and directed by Raghav Subbu, is an ode to friendship and a biting commentary on brazen capitalism ingrained in our education system. Read our review of TVF's new show here.
Read: Kota Factory Season 1 Review: This Educational Satire is TVF's Best Since Pitchers
