Vivek Oberoi Slammed Over Tweet on India's Defeat in World Cup 2019 Semi-final

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, who often gets into trouble for his posts on social media, has once again got slammed by netizens. Vivek on Friday took to Twitter and posted a GIF for India cricket team's fans.

In the GIF, an Indian fan is seen walking down the street thinking a lady walking towards him is about to hug him. Instead, the lady goes on to hug another man walking behind him.

"This is what happened to Indian fans in the World Cup semi finals! World Cup semi final. India Vs New Zealand," Vivek tweeted his GIF, in context to India's defeat in the World Cup 2019 semifinal match against New Zealand.

However, Vivek's tweet did not go down well with a section of social media users.

One user wrote: "Mr Oberoi, be mature otherwise people will always take you lightly."

Mr Oberoi, be mature otherwise people will always take you lightly . — @m¡t v (@kvamit) July 12, 2019

Be matured , it is your attitude which spoiled you career, and will spoil your future also, dont be a embarrassment to your family always — DHANANJAY MOOLYA (@djmoolya) July 13, 2019

Another netizen requested him to show respect to Team India: "At least they fought for nation and reached the semi finals not like you who's just getting knocked out with every flop movie. Show some respect to team india."

Yet another Twitter user wrote, "And the same thing happened to you while chasing your career aspirations. Let me know if any of ur films crossed Rs 50 crore profit mark. I would love to watch."

You think you always make humour.Whether India win or lose it is always our team.This is not matter like of you...Salman.. Aishwarya and Abishek.Please if u can't be good..atleast don't be bad — Abdul4u (@maam2k) July 12, 2019

U r still sulking for ur recent flop movie? This is in bad taste specially as India played exceptionally well n did not give up even in the semis. A congratulatory message for the effort is what required not a meme. — Deepalee (@DeepaleeG) July 12, 2019

Atleast show some respect..They have played for our nation..They are pride..Who you are..Flop actor and nothing else. you think you made the movie on Namo you've become popular..I think this reaction fan makes after watching your movie.. — Hemant (@hemantblp) July 12, 2019

Hi Vivek... Plss understand cricket is not only a sports for us we are so much attached and emotional abt any n every moment. U people are celebrity n many people follow u... dnt do all this just for getting famous /limelight. U r a good actor plss continue wd d same.... — Binoy (@Binoy90002725) July 13, 2019

Some also came in support of the actor saying its a light-hearted tweet.

It is just humour,why people take your tweet so serious , are they hypnotised?? — Easy Education YouTube (@EasyEducation8) July 12, 2019

Its funny how most of the people here didn't get what he was trying to say.he was showing how we were so close to get a win but lost at the end. Grow up guys. — dipu (@dipu40971669) July 12, 2019

The "Masti" actor received major backlash on social media during exit polls in May this year, when he shared a distasteful meme on actors Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan and Salman Khan.

