English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vivek Oberoi Slams Kamal Haasan's 'First Terrorist was Hindu' Remark, Says Terror has No Religion
After Kamal Haasan called Nathuram Godse the 'first terrorist of an independent India', Vivek Oberoi requested the senior actor to not 'divide this country' with such comments.
Images: Instagram
Loading...
Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi on Monday took on Kamal Haasan over his "first terrorist was Hindu" remark, saying the actor-politician should not divide the country.
While campaigning for his party Makkal Needhi Maiam's candidate for the May 19 Assembly by-election in Aravakuruchi in Karur district on Sunday, Haasan said, "The first terrorist of an independent India was a Hindu - Nathuram Godse."
It was Godse who shot dead Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, 1948 in New Delhi. Referring to Gandhi's killing, Haasan added, "I am here to question that killing."
Haasan's comment did not go down well with a section of netizens, including several politicians. Vivek, who is a vocal supporter of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was also not impressed.
In two Twitter posts to the senior actor, Vivek wrote, "Dear Kamal sir, you are a great artiste. Just like art has no religion, terror has no religion either! You can say Godse was a terrorist, why would you specify 'Hindu'? Is it because you were in a Muslim dominated area looking for votes? Please sir, from a much smaller artiste to a great one, let's not divide this country, we are one. Jai Hind."
Haasan had said at the rally that he is not making those comments because he was speaking in a Muslim-dominated area. "I am not saying this because many Muslims are here. I'm saying this in front of Gandhi's statue. The first terrorist post India's independence is a Hindu. His name is Nathuram Godse," the actor-turned-politician reportedly said.
Haasan said he was "seeking answers for that murder," referring to Gandhi's assassination in 1948. "Good Indians desire equality and want the three colours in the tricolour to remain intact. I am a good Indian, will proudly proclaim that," he added.
With inputs from IANS.
Follow @News18Movies for more
While campaigning for his party Makkal Needhi Maiam's candidate for the May 19 Assembly by-election in Aravakuruchi in Karur district on Sunday, Haasan said, "The first terrorist of an independent India was a Hindu - Nathuram Godse."
It was Godse who shot dead Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, 1948 in New Delhi. Referring to Gandhi's killing, Haasan added, "I am here to question that killing."
Haasan's comment did not go down well with a section of netizens, including several politicians. Vivek, who is a vocal supporter of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was also not impressed.
In two Twitter posts to the senior actor, Vivek wrote, "Dear Kamal sir, you are a great artiste. Just like art has no religion, terror has no religion either! You can say Godse was a terrorist, why would you specify 'Hindu'? Is it because you were in a Muslim dominated area looking for votes? Please sir, from a much smaller artiste to a great one, let's not divide this country, we are one. Jai Hind."
Dear Kamal sir, you are a great artist. Just like art has no religion, terror has no religion either! You can say Ghodse was a terrorist, why would you specify ‘Hindu’ ? Is it because you were in a Muslim dominated area looking for votes? @ikamalhaasan https://t.co/Hu3zxJjYNb— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 13, 2019
Please sir, from a much smaller artist to a great one, let’s not divide this country, we are one 🙏 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #AkhandBharat #UnDividedIndia— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 13, 2019
Haasan had said at the rally that he is not making those comments because he was speaking in a Muslim-dominated area. "I am not saying this because many Muslims are here. I'm saying this in front of Gandhi's statue. The first terrorist post India's independence is a Hindu. His name is Nathuram Godse," the actor-turned-politician reportedly said.
Haasan said he was "seeking answers for that murder," referring to Gandhi's assassination in 1948. "Good Indians desire equality and want the three colours in the tricolour to remain intact. I am a good Indian, will proudly proclaim that," he added.
With inputs from IANS.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2019 iPhone XR Leaks Roundup: Optical Zoom, Reverse Charging, Lavender Colour and More
- Elon Musk is a Giggling, Crawling Baby in This Deepfake Video, Netizens Find it Disturbing
- IPL 2019 Final | Season Review: How The Indian World Cup Squad Fared
- Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale on May 15: Best Smartphone Deals to Look Out For
- Louis Vuitton Envisions a Luxurious Future Where Your Handbag Will Have Foldable Displays
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results