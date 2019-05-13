Vivek Oberoi Slams Kamal Haasan's 'First Terrorist was Hindu' Remark, Says Terror has No Religion

Dear Kamal sir, you are a great artist. Just like art has no religion, terror has no religion either! You can say Ghodse was a terrorist, why would you specify ‘Hindu’ ? Is it because you were in a Muslim dominated area looking for votes? @ikamalhaasan https://t.co/Hu3zxJjYNb — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 13, 2019

Please sir, from a much smaller artist to a great one, let’s not divide this country, we are one 🙏 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #AkhandBharat #UnDividedIndia — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 13, 2019

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi on Monday took on Kamal Haasan over his "first terrorist was Hindu" remark, saying the actor-politician should not divide the country.While campaigning for his party Makkal Needhi Maiam's candidate for the May 19 Assembly by-election in Aravakuruchi in Karur district on Sunday, Haasan said, "The first terrorist of an independent India was a Hindu - Nathuram Godse."It was Godse who shot dead Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, 1948 in New Delhi. Referring to Gandhi's killing, Haasan added, "I am here to question that killing."Haasan's comment did not go down well with a section of netizens, including several politicians. Vivek, who is a vocal supporter of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was also not impressed.In two Twitter posts to the senior actor, Vivek wrote, "Dear Kamal sir, you are a great artiste. Just like art has no religion, terror has no religion either! You can say Godse was a terrorist, why would you specify 'Hindu'? Is it because you were in a Muslim dominated area looking for votes? Please sir, from a much smaller artiste to a great one, let's not divide this country, we are one. Jai Hind."Haasan had said at the rally that he is not making those comments because he was speaking in a Muslim-dominated area. "I am not saying this because many Muslims are here. I'm saying this in front of Gandhi's statue. The first terrorist post India's independence is a Hindu. His name is Nathuram Godse," the actor-turned-politician reportedly said.Haasan said he was "seeking answers for that murder," referring to Gandhi's assassination in 1948. "Good Indians desire equality and want the three colours in the tricolour to remain intact. I am a good Indian, will proudly proclaim that," he added.With inputs from IANS.