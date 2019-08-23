Vivek Oberoi to Produce Multilingual Movie on Balakot IAF Strikes

Vivek Oberoi is all set to add a new dimension to his patriotic fervour. After playing the role of Narendra Modi in the Prime Minister’s biopic, the actor will be producing a movie based on the Balakot airstrikes to salute the valour of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Titled as Balakot, the cast of the movie have yet to be finalised. However, established actors from the industry will be seen in all the pivotal roles, reports have suggested.

"As a proud Indian, a patriot, and a member of the film fraternity, it's my duty to highlight what our Armed Forces are truly capable of. In the form of a trilingual, this film is a powerful tool to underline the achievements of brave officers like Wing Commander Abhinandan, who went behind the enemy lines and did what makes every Indian proud of them," said Vivek.

"The Balakot air strike were one of the most well-planned attacks by the IAF. I have followed everything in the news right from the attack in Pulwama to the air strikes in Balakot. There was a lot that was speculated and spoken about back then; this film will put all of that to rest, once and for all. I thank the IAF for trusting us with this story and we hope to do justice to it," he added.

The movie will portray the episode of the airstrike, leading up to the capture of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and his subsequent release, which all took place in the Pulwama district on February 14. Squadron leader Minty Agarwal, who guided the IAF’s interception package launched to stop Pakistan’s fighter jets, will also be shown as a character. While Abhinandan was awarded the Vir Chakra, Minty became the first woman to receive the Yudh Seva Medal.

The film will go on floors this year and is expected to release in 2020. It will be shot in the backdrop of Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Agra.

