Vivek Oberoi Tweets Meme on Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor Calls it 'Disgusting' and 'Classless'

Disgusting and classless. https://t.co/GUB7K6dAY8 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 20, 2019

Extremely absurd of you to tweet this!! Disappointing! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) May 20, 2019

Some People never grow up in life ...This guy never knew how to respect a woman, and don't think he will ever learn to... Once a loser , always a loser @vivekoberoi #VivekOberoi pic.twitter.com/n6QVQsZgDU — Kamlesh Sutar (@kamleshsutar) May 20, 2019

Shameful .. shows lack of class .. too much to expect an apology even .. — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) May 20, 2019

Cheap joke. In very bad taste Vivek, especially dragging a child in to this — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) May 20, 2019

Wow! What a sport. Hats off to you and your humour — Neha Bhatia (@maverickneha1) May 20, 2019

loser, spare ur stupid joke on someone's personal life — Nehr_who (@Nehr_who) May 20, 2019

It shows how much low level thinking you have.

Do it with your sister & wife 's past relationships & photographs too #ShameOnYou — Monica Singh (@Monica_twee) May 20, 2019

Who ever named you "Vivek", was that person in Sarcastic mood while naming you — Sarcasm™ (@SarcasticRofl) May 20, 2019

Dear Kamal sir, you are a great artist. Just like art has no religion, terror has no religion either! You can say Ghodse was a terrorist, why would you specify ‘Hindu’ ? Is it because you were in a Muslim dominated area looking for votes? @ikamalhaasan https://t.co/Hu3zxJjYNb — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 13, 2019

Vivek Oberoi has made commentary on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 exit polls, while clubbing it up with his personal life. Vivek took to Twitter and shared a collage that features him, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan and Aishwarya's seven-year-old daughter Aaradhya.Captioning the collage image, Vivek wrote, "Haha! creative! No politics here....just life."Aishwarya's colleague and Cannes contemporary Sonam Kapoor called Vivek's post "disgusting" and "classless."Other people who responded to Vivek's post were shuttler Jwala Gutta and journalist Kamlesh Sutar.Journalist Pallavi Ghosh termed Vivek shameful, while calling the act "too much to even expect an apology."In another instance, news anchor Manav Gupta wrote, "Cheap joke. In very bad taste Vivek, especially dragging a child in to this (sic)."Netizens also took notice of the image as soon as it surfaced online and flooded Vivek's feed with comments that put him in a negatively light. While one user sarcastically wrote, "Wow! What a sport. Hats off to you and your humour (sic)," another one took a straight dig at the PM Narendra Modi actor, saying, "loser, spare ur stupid joke on someone's personal life (sic)."See some other reactions to Vivek's tweet here:Vivek was recently in news for calling out Kamal Hassan, while the latter was campaigning for his party Makkal Needhi Maiam's candidate. When campaigning for Assembly by-election in Aravakuruchi in Karur district, Haasan had said, "The first terrorist of an independent India was a Hindu - Nathuram Godse."Vivek had responded to Kamal Hassan's remarks by writing two tweets. Vivek wrote, "Dear Kamal sir, you are a great artiste. Just like art has no religion, terror has no religion either! You can say Godse was a terrorist, why would you specify 'Hindu'? Is it because you were in a Muslim dominated area looking for votes? Please sir, from a much smaller artiste to a great one, let's not divide this country, we are one. Jai Hind."On the movies front, Vivek's political biopic PM Narendra Modi will release on this Friday, May 24.