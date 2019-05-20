Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 277 130 135
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Vivek Oberoi Tweets Meme on Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor Calls it 'Disgusting' and 'Classless'
Vivek Oberoi, whose political biopic 'PM Narendra Modi' is set to release this Friday, came out with a particular tweet, clubbing his personal life and political opinion together.
Image courtesy: Vivek Oberoi/ Instagram
Captioning the collage image, Vivek wrote, "Haha! creative! No politics here....just life."
Haha! creative! No politics here....just life— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 20, 2019
Credits : @pavansingh1985 pic.twitter.com/1rPbbXZU8T
Aishwarya's colleague and Cannes contemporary Sonam Kapoor called Vivek's post "disgusting" and "classless."
Disgusting and classless. https://t.co/GUB7K6dAY8— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 20, 2019
Other people who responded to Vivek's post were shuttler Jwala Gutta and journalist Kamlesh Sutar.
Extremely absurd of you to tweet this!! Disappointing!— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) May 20, 2019
Some People never grow up in life ...This guy never knew how to respect a woman, and don't think he will ever learn to... Once a loser , always a loser @vivekoberoi #VivekOberoi pic.twitter.com/n6QVQsZgDU— Kamlesh Sutar (@kamleshsutar) May 20, 2019
Journalist Pallavi Ghosh termed Vivek shameful, while calling the act "too much to even expect an apology."
Shameful .. shows lack of class .. too much to expect an apology even ..— pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) May 20, 2019
In another instance, news anchor Manav Gupta wrote, "Cheap joke. In very bad taste Vivek, especially dragging a child in to this (sic)."
Cheap joke. In very bad taste Vivek, especially dragging a child in to this— Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) May 20, 2019
Netizens also took notice of the image as soon as it surfaced online and flooded Vivek's feed with comments that put him in a negatively light. While one user sarcastically wrote, "Wow! What a sport. Hats off to you and your humour (sic)," another one took a straight dig at the PM Narendra Modi actor, saying, "loser, spare ur stupid joke on someone's personal life (sic)."
Wow! What a sport. Hats off to you and your humour— Neha Bhatia (@maverickneha1) May 20, 2019
loser, spare ur stupid joke on someone's personal life— Nehr_who (@Nehr_who) May 20, 2019
See some other reactions to Vivek's tweet here:
It shows how much low level thinking you have.— Monica Singh (@Monica_twee) May 20, 2019
Do it with your sister & wife 's past relationships & photographs too #ShameOnYou
Extremely absurd of you to tweet this!! Disappointing!— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) May 20, 2019
Who ever named you "Vivek", was that person in Sarcastic mood while naming you— Sarcasm™ (@SarcasticRofl) May 20, 2019
Vivek was recently in news for calling out Kamal Hassan, while the latter was campaigning for his party Makkal Needhi Maiam's candidate. When campaigning for Assembly by-election in Aravakuruchi in Karur district, Haasan had said, "The first terrorist of an independent India was a Hindu - Nathuram Godse."
Vivek had responded to Kamal Hassan's remarks by writing two tweets. Vivek wrote, "Dear Kamal sir, you are a great artiste. Just like art has no religion, terror has no religion either! You can say Godse was a terrorist, why would you specify 'Hindu'? Is it because you were in a Muslim dominated area looking for votes? Please sir, from a much smaller artiste to a great one, let's not divide this country, we are one. Jai Hind."
Dear Kamal sir, you are a great artist. Just like art has no religion, terror has no religion either! You can say Ghodse was a terrorist, why would you specify ‘Hindu’ ? Is it because you were in a Muslim dominated area looking for votes? @ikamalhaasan https://t.co/Hu3zxJjYNb— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 13, 2019
On the movies front, Vivek's political biopic PM Narendra Modi will release on this Friday, May 24.
