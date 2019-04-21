Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Vivek Oberoi Visits Shirdi, Seeks Blessings for the Release of Modi Biopic Soon

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who is playing the lead role in a biopic on PM Narendra Modi, offered prayers at the Saibaba temple, Shirdi, to seek blessings for the release of the film soon.

PTI

Updated:April 21, 2019, 12:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Vivek Oberoi Visits Shirdi, Seeks Blessings for the Release of Modi Biopic Soon
Actor Vivek Oberoi, who is playing the lead role in a biopic on PM Narendra Modi, offered prayers at the Saibaba temple, Shirdi, to seek blessings for the release of the film soon.
Loading...
Actor Vivek Oberoi, who is playing the lead role in a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offered prayers at the Saibaba temple in Shirdi to seek blessings for the release of the film soon.

He visited the famous temple, located at Shirdi town in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, on Saturday.

Later while talking to mediapersons, Oberoi expressed hope that the film, whose release has been withheld by the Election Commission (EC), will hit the theatres soon.

"We sought blessings of Saibaba. Our supporters and fans are eagerly waiting to watch the film. We made the film based on an inspirational story, but political parties are
attacking it...we are expecting the film to be released soon," the actor said.

Oberoi said the film will inspire the young generation about how a tea-seller became the country's prime minister and boosted its image.

The MNS last month threatened to stall the release of the biopic, claiming it violated the model code of conduct for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

"I don't know why MNS chief Raj Thackeray is talking against the film? I invite him to watch the film with us and he will like it," the actor said.

Oberoi also urged Congress president Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and DMK president M K Stalin to watch the film, claiming "they will like it".
The EC on April 10 stalled the release of the biopic until the Lok Sabha polls end, saying any such film that subserves the purpose of any political entity or individual
should not be displayed in electronic media.

Acting on the complaints of political parties, including the Congress, the poll panel asserted that any biopic material with the potential to disturb the level-playing field should not be displayed in areas where the model code of conduct was in force.

Later, the Supreme Court directed the EC to watch the full biopic and take an informed decision on banning its pan-India release.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram