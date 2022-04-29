Vivek Oberoi’s 7-year-old Daughter Doesn't Like Him Kissing 'Anyone Except Mumma'

Vivek Oberoi kick-started his Bollywood journey 2 decades back. The actor has a number of notable films to his credit like Rakht Charitra, Company, Saathiya, and Prince among others. The actor who completed 20 years in Bollywood, in his recent interview revealed how his kids, Vivaan Veer and Ameya Nirvana, react to his films. The actor also shared that his daughter doesn’t like him kissing someone else on the screen.

In an interview with IndiaToday.in, the Bollywood star shared that his daughter doesn’t like him kissing someone, who is not his wife, Priyanka Alva Oberoi. Vivek shared that his kids have seen two of his movies - Saathiya and Prince. After watching the movies, Vivek revealed how his children reacted.

He said, “They have seen Saathiya. They saw Prince without me and my wife realizing it. One day they sat and watched it. And the funny thing was that my son was super happy and excited. He was like ‘Did you do all these bike stunts and action stunts all by yourself?’. And my little daughter came up to me and said, ‘Dadda, I didn’t like that you kiss someone who is not mumma. You are not allowed to kiss people who is not mumma’. And I was like okay.That was a cute and innocent perspective.”

The actor further shared it was during the COVID-19 pandemic only, that his kids got to know about his profession and he had a lot of questions asked by them as they all had the time.

Vivek shared with the news portal, “Because they are young. It was only during Covid-19 that they had the time to sit down and ask me these kinds of questions. They used to be confused about why people take pictures of me and why people like to come and take autographs and selfies with me. Do you know these people? Are they your friends? And then I had to explain to them the whole concept of stardom, the concept of popularity and fans. And slowly, they understood it.”

Speaking about the actor’s personal front, Vivek Oberoi has been married to Priyanka Alva for 12 years now. Vivek and Priyanka are parents to two kids. Vivaan Veer is 9-year-old and their daughter Ameya Nirvana is 7-year-old.

