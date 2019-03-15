English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vivek Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi Biopic to Release on April 12
'PM Narendra Modi' will traverse the journey of Narendra Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as Chief Minister onto his landmark win at the 2014 Lok Sabha election.
Film PM Narendra Modi has been one of the most talked about films of the year and is now all set to release on April 12 2019. The makers unveiled the first look and poster of the film in January in 23 languages, which made a splash on the internet. The Omung Kumar directorial started filming on January in Gujarat. After shooting in Ahmedabad and Kutch-Bhuj, the crew moved to the beautiful mountains of Uttarakhand. The film is currently completing its last leg in Mumbai.
Producer Sandip Ssingh said, "This is a very special film and a story that needs to be told. I hope this story of faith inspires the audiences. We are excited and happy to release the story of 1.3 billion people."
PM Narendra Modi will traverse the journey of Narendra Damodardas Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as Chief Minister onto his landmark win at the 2014 Lok Sabha election and finally being nominated as the Prime Minister of India.
Produced by Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi, the much-anticipated film has Vivek Anand Oberoi in and as PM Narendra Modi. Actors Darshan Kumaar, Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Anjan Shrivastav, Yatin Karyekar, Rajendra Gupta and Akshat R Saluja are in other important roles. PM Narendra Modi is slated to release on 12th April 2019.
Another web series on Narendra Modi, titled Modi, will also premiere on Eros Now for streaming starting April. The show's streaming date will coincide with the 2019 general elections that will be held from April 11 to May 19. Also, actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal has announced that he is separately working on another biopic on Modi, which will be produced by Rawal himself.
