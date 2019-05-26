Take the pledge to vote

Vivek Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi Races Ahead of India's Most Wanted at the Box Office on Day 2

PM Narendra Modi showed growth on its second day and raked in Rs 3 crore nett. The collections of the Vivek Oberoi starrer are only a little better than India's Most Wanted.

May 26, 2019
Three films-- PM Narendra Modi, India's Most Wanted and Aladdin released this Friday, are competing with each other for their share of box office numbers. While Will Smith starrer is a clear winner at the box office battle among the three, on the second day, Modi biopic marginally raced ahead Arjun Kapoor's mystery thriller.

Box Office India reports that Aladdin did better than its first day and earned Rs 6.25 crore nett in India, taking its total to Rs 10.25 crore nett plus. Whereas, in the US, the live action film minted an estimated $109 million in its four-day opening weekend, reports IANS.

On the other hand, PM Narendra Modi showed growth on its second day and raked in Rs 3 crore nett, which takes its two day figures to Rs 5.35 crore nett plus. The collections of the Vivek Oberoi starrer are only a little better than India's Most Wanted.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to gave away the details of the film at the box office. He wrote, "#IndiasMostWanted witnessed 44.29% growth on Day 2, but, ideally, the biz should’ve doubled since Day 1 was extremely low... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3 [today]... Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3.03 cr. Total: ₹ 5.13 cr. India biz" (sic).




Meanwhile, with a positive worth of mouth, a week old De De Pyaar De featuring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles, gained momentum at the ticket window. Its total stands close to Rs 70 crore at the box office. "#DeDePyaarDe gathers momentum on [second] Sat... Growth is decent, but it could’ve done with stronger biz since the word of mouth is extremely positive... Biz on [second] Sun is pivotal... [Week 2] Fri 3.58 cr, Sat 4.78 cr. Total: ₹ 69.41 cr. India biz. #DDPD (sic)," tweeted Adarsh.




While both Aladdin and De De Pyaar De received positive reviews, PM Narendra Modi and India's Most Wanted did not earn rave reviews from the critics.

