Vivek Oberoi's 'PM Narendra Modi' will Now Release on April 11
The film, directed by Omung Kumar, narrates the story of Narendra Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister. 'PM Narendra Modi' will release on April 11.
Vivek Anand Oberoi in a still from PM Narendra Modi. (Image: Special Arrangement)
The Election Commission (EC) was set to decide the fate of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which, the opposition had alleged violated the model code of conduct. In a development, producer Sandip Ssingh has shared the new release date of PM Nrendra Modi, starring Vivek Oberoi. He announced the release date as April 11.
Sharing the news, he wrote, "'PM Narendra Modi' is Officially releasing on 11th April 2019."
Earlier, addressing the media, Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena said the poll panel has received responses from the producers of the film as well as from the Bharatiya Janata Party.
"We issued notices to the producers and we have received their responses. We had also sought comments from the BJP General Secretary and have received their response as well," Saxena said.
"Now the file is under examination and the matter is listed for Friday... We will take the final call tomorrow," he added.
The Congress had earlier urged the EC to stop the release of PM Narendra Modi, a biopic based on the life of the Prime Minister, stating that it violated the model code of conduct by promoting the Prime Minister's story and trying to cash in on his reach.
The film, directed by Omung Kumar, narrates the story of Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister. The release of the biopic, originally scheduled for April 5.
(With inputs from IANS)
