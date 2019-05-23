Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Vivek Oberoi's Security Increased, AIB Removes Tanmay Bhat

From The Zoya Factor’s new release date to Emilia Clarke discussing the prep behind her last Game of Thrones speech, here’s a low-down on all the latest goings-on in entertainment.

News18.com

Updated:May 23, 2019, 7:17 PM IST
Vivek Oberoi's Security Increased, AIB Removes Tanmay Bhat
Images: Instagram
From Vivek Oberoi getting death threats ahead of his controversial film PM Narendra Modi’s release to All India Bakchod removing Tanmay Bhat as their CEO, a lot has happened in the entertainment space today, even as India was glued to finding out the result of the Lok Sabha polls.

Here’s a low-down on all the latest goings-on in showbiz:

Security around Vivek Oberoi had to be beefed up on Thursday during a special screening of Omung Kumar’s film PM Narendra Modi after the actor reportedly got death threats from Naxalites. As of now, Oberoi has been given police assistance for 24 hours. 

https://www.news18.com/news/movies/security-beefed-up-for-vivek-oberoi-ahead-of-pm-narendra-modi-biopic-release-2156583.html

The release date of Sonam Kapoor’s forthcoming film The Zoya Factor has been postponed for a third time. Earlier scheduled to release on April 5 and then on June 14, it will now hit the screens on September 20 to avoid clashing with the upcoming ICC World Cup, which begins from May 30.

https://www.news18.com/news/movies/release-date-of-sonam-kapoors-the-zoya-factor-pushed-again-to-now-premiere-on-september-20-2156365.html

Seven months after getting mired in the #MeToo controversy, comedy collective All India Bakchod (AIB) finally issued a statement announcing that it will make no new sketches anytime soon due to zero incoming revenue and operational costs piling up. It has also removed Tanmay Bhat as its CEO and fired Gursimran Khamba. Both of them were AIB’s co-founders.

https://www.news18.com/news/movies/seven-months-after-metoo-controversy-aib-removes-tanmay-bhat-as-ceo-fires-gursimran-khamba-2156261.html

Emilia Clarke revealed that she studied dictators and powerful world leaders, including Adolf Hitler, for her last speech as Daenerys Targaryen in the season finale of Game of Thrones. She also said she was a nervous wreck ahead of shooting the scene and spent innumerable hours practising her lines.

https://www.news18.com/news/movies/emilia-clarke-watched-adolf-hitlers-videos-to-prepare-for-her-final-speech-in-game-of-thrones-2156241.html

Brad Pitt says he would love to work with his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio again. The Quentin Tarantino directorial is the first collaboration between the two Hollywood stars. Pitt said they had a "fun" time working on the film and he’d like to repeat the experience.

https://www.news18.com/news/movies/brad-pitt-calls-leonardo-dicaprio-best-of-the-best-wants-to-work-with-him-again-2156445.html

Check this space again tomorrow for more news from the world of showbiz and entertainment.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
