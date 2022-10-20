Vivek Sangle: Nivedita Saraf's Dedication and Sincerity Despite Her Seniority is Amazing

Actor Vivek Sangle was not very keen on social media reels or videos for quite sometime. It was only after the insistence of the channel and makers that he decided to give it a try with co-actor Tanvi Mudle. Well, within a few days, the Bhagya Dile Tu Mala actor experienced likes and views of over 16 million for his reels. Since then, there has been no looking back for the young actor. “Honestly, when the channel told me that I have to make at least one reel per week, I wasn’t too happy. But I am glad they forced me to. Because now I am able to reach so many more fans and audiences across the globe. It has also helped strengthen my bond with my co-actor and our chemistry too.”

Currently seen on Colors Marathi, Vivek started out as a theatre actor in a group called Avishkar. “I did theatre for close to two years before taking up television. I really miss theatre and I am on a lookout for a strong play to get back. Theatre as a medium is very enriching. It helps you understand the nuances of acting. You have to learn to improvise and be prompt. You are given a live audience that gives you a live feedback. It is exhilarating and I really want to experience it again.”

The show also stars veteran actor Nivedita Saraf, and Vivek is all praise for her. “She is one of the most polite and genuine actors I have come across. Her dedication and sincerity despite her seniority is amazing. On the first day of shoot she very politely asked me if we could rehearse and practice scenes before going on set. It was the first time we were working together so she wanted to make sure we get it right and are aware of each other’s tone etc. It was such an honour for me to learn such useful tips from her. In fact even now, everyday with her is a learning experience.” He adds that she is very humble, polite and a great cook. “The best thing about her is that she is a great human being.”

Vivek’s show crossed 150 episodes recently, and the actor is grateful and thankful. “People have been appreciating the show and we have been getting some great feedback. There is so much to learn from everyone on set and I am so grateful for this experience.”

Having said that, shooting round the clock can get hectic and the actor admits that it does get overwhelming. “But you have to manage and balance life. After spending 14-15 hours on set, people there become like family. So, in a way you are spending time with family (smiles). Apart from that, you have to ensure you are in shape, following a diet and maintaining good skin. It is what it is and the real fun lies in the struggle!”

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here