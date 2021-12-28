Vivian and Vahbiz Issue Joint Statement Confirming Their Divorce

Vivian Dsena is one of the most popular celebrities of Hindi television industry. Having acted in numerous hit television shows such as Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Madhubala and Shakti, he has been able to create a huge fan base. He got married to actress and co-star Vahbiz Dorabjee in 2013, but they started living separately in 2016 and filed for divorce in 2017, according to reports. Now, four years later, the duo has released a statement confirming their ‘mutual divorce’.

“With hearts full of sadness we announce that we have legally separated and are now divorced. We have been working hard, for well over a few years, to see what might have been possible between us and we have come to the conclusion that we would like to continue our life journeys separately," said Vivian and Vahbiz in a joint statement released to ETimes.

The statement further said that they hoped that they would continue to receive love and support from their fans like before and that they were looking forward for starting a fresh chapter in their lives.

According to ETimes, Vivian said that his relationship with Vahbiz has reached its conclusion and they have decided to close the chapter for good.

Vahbiz also confirmed to ETimes that they have decided to ‘separate by mutual consent’.

Vivian and Vahbiz came closer while working together for the show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and got married in 2013. After four years the two got separated. In a recent interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan Vahbiz revealed that she had developed health issues and was diagnosed with diabetes after her separation from Vivian.

