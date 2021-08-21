Vivian Dsena and Drashti Dhami to Reunite for Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon Season 2

It was in 2012 when Drashti Dhami and Vivian Dsena wooed us with their romance in the serial Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. The serial went on to become a massive hit amongst the masses and went on for almost two years before it went off-air. Fans have since then demanded a second season. The serial also starred Pallavi Purohit, Aarti Puri, Bhupinder Singh, Raza Murad, Sikandar Kharbanda, Seema Mishra, Navneet Nishan, Zarina Wahab, Raj Zutshi, Shagufta Ali, Gunjan Utreja and others. The serial which was aired on Colours topped the TRP charts during that time.

But fans can rejoice as their favourite serial is coming back with its second season. As per an ETimes report, Drashti and Vivian are all set to reprise their roles as Madhubala and Rishabh in the upcoming season of the show. The report also stated that the second season will probably go on floors by the end of this year.

As per the report, the production house is charting out the terms and conditions with the two stars. Apparently, the show will have a completely fresh story but the filmi background from the previous season will be retained. Season two will be a 25-episode series and will launch in the first quarter of 2022.

If reports are anything to go by, the two talented actors didn’t get along very well during the shooting of the first season of the show. News of their animosity was known to everyone, although Drashti said in an interview that she would love to work with Vivian if she is presented with a good opportunity.

Meanwhile, many popular shows — like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Sasural Simar Ka and Balika Vadhu — have returned with their second seasons and have done pretty well in their own right. Multiple seasons are a delight for fans as they get to watch their favourite show with a new twist.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here