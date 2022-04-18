Vivian D’Sena Finds Love Again in Former Egyptian Journalist Nouran Aly: 'We're Planning to Settle Down Soon'

It was last year that Vivian D’Sena’s divorce with Vahbiz Dorabjee was finalised though the couple had separated long back. Reports had also been doing the rounds that the actor had found love again, but he preferred to be tight lipped about it. However, he has now broken his silence and revealed who he is dating, and even opened up about their wedding plans.

Talking to ETimes, Vivian confirmed that he has indeed found love again. It is none other than former Egyptian journalist, Nouran Aly. He revealed, “Yes, I am in love with Nouran and we are planning to settle down very soon. We first interacted around four-and-a-half years ago, when she contacted me for an interview. I made her wait for around three months before giving my nod to it. Later, my management team called her for work in Mumbai and I met her here. We started off as friends but fell in love quickly. I think it took me only a month to realise that I was in love with her.”

Vivian added that he was looking for a girl like Nouran to settle down with. So are they actually settling down anytime soon. Vivian said, “I don’t know when and how. It can happen anytime. I am not a social person and I don’t have many friends. So, even if I get married, chances are bleak that anyone would know about it. Marriage is a private matter and it should stay like that. Just because I am an actor, it doesn’t mean that my personal life should become a topic of discussion. Why should my family pay the price of me being a celebrity? Nouran, too, doesn’t want to be in the limelight by virtue of being married to me. She wants to lead a normal life as a homemaker. I will try to honour her decision and wish as much as I can. So, I am not likely to make an announcement about it on social media either.”

We hope that Vivian does let fans know if he is getting married, because we are sure fans are waiting for the moment. Vivian D’Sena was earlier married to Vahbiz, who he had met on the sets of the TV show, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. The two had tied the knot in 2013 and filed for divorce in 2017. It was in 2021 that it was granted.

