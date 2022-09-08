Vivian D’Sena On Bigg Boss 16 Participation: ‘This Has Become a Joke, Yearly Rumour’

Will Vivian D’Sena participate in the latest season of Bigg Boss? This is a question that starts to appear a few months before a new season of the controversial reality show is set to air. However, every year, it’s a no from the actor. This year too has been no different. Rumours have been doing the rounds that Vivian will be a part of the 16th season of the show. Now, the actor has opened up about it.

Talking to ETimes, he said, “This has become such a joke now that even my fans have started replying on my behalf. It’s a yearly rumour, which I have become used to. I was never interested in this kind of reality show and don’t see myself fitting into the format.”

Not just that, it is also being said that his show, Sirf Tum, which started airing from November last year, and had moved to OTT later will be coming to an end. Confirming the news, he said, “Everything in life must come to an end and according to my own life experiences, some endings are for the better. Over the years, I have understood that not everything happens the way we want or expect. Life is a roller-coaster ride and the best of experiences are the ones that teach you good lessons for the future.”

Vivian had been ‘blamed’ too for the show not working, and reports of his long absences and tantrums also started doing the rounds. Opening up about it, he said, “If certain actors on my set had paid attention to their performance and worked diligently instead of showing unsolicited interest in my work, gossiping about me, or spending more time in posting reels, things would have been different. It’s easy to blame the protagonist when the show shuts and even easier to take credit when it does well and call it ‘teamwork’. I guess sharing the credit should be in both cases — when a show works and also when it does not.”

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here