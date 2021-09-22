Vivian Dsena to Play Kabir Singh-like Character in Upcoming TV Show?

Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame Vivian Dsena, who essayed the role of Harman in the daily soap, is all set for his new show after a gap of teo years. And this time too, he has been signed to play the male lead in Rashmi Sharma’s next project. It is also learned that Eisha Singh from the TV show Ishq Subhan Allah has been signed to play the protagonist opposite him.

An ETimes report suggests that the show will be on the lines of the blockbuster film, Kabir Singh, which starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

A source associated with the project told the news portal that Vivian’s attitude and personality fit in the character of the male lead perfectly. It is said that Vivian thoroughly liked the concept of the show. On roping in Eisha as the female protagonist, the source revealed that the makers wanted an actor to portray the role of a demure and meek girl, who is calm and soft-spoken.

However, neither the actors nor the makers have confirmed the news yet.

Earlier this year, Vivian was all set to return to Shakti – Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki along with Rubina Dilaik. The two were supposed to reprise their role of Harman and Soumya. Though Rubina did make a comeback, the deal fell through between the makers and Vivian. Reportedly, the actor opted out of the show due to creative differences. Therefore, producers roped Cezanne Khan to play Harman. Rashmi’s Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki recently wrapped up shoot after completing a journey of over 5 years.

Vivian had received accolades from fans and critics for his phenomenal performance in the show. Therefore, when Cezanne had to essay the character, a lot was at stake. Earlier in an interview, talking about inevitable comparisons with Vivian, Cezanne had said that every actor has a unique style. The actor stated that as he has not watched any previous episodes, he has joined the team on a clean slate.

Though fans missed Vivian and Rubina’s on-screen chemistry, Cezanne was able to garner praises for his work.

