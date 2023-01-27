Vivian Richards joined Neena Gupta and her husband Vivek at Masaba Gupta’s wedding in India. Masaba married her boyfriend, actor Satyadeep Misra on Friday. The veteran actress took to Instagram and shared a picture in which Vivian stood with the newlyweds Masaba and Satyadeep Misra, sporting a heartwarming smile.

Vivian, Masaba, Neena and Vivek posed for a family picture with Satyadeep’s side of the family as well. Sharing the happy family picture, Neena wrote, “Beti, naya beta, bete ki ma, bete ki behen, beti ka pita, main aur mera pati @masabagupta @instasattu @aslivivekmehra @i.am.chin.maya @nalinityabji."

Masaba also shared a few pictures and wrote, “For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family 💛Everything from here on is just bonus."

For the unversed, Vivian Richards and Neena Gupta were in a long-term relationship and welcomed Masaba together. However, Neena and Vivian broke up a few years later. Years later, Neena married Vivek.

Speaking with Vogue India, Masaba said that they wanted the wedding to be an intimate affair. However, they do plan to host a wedding reception soon. “We had a simple court marriage. The idea was to keep it very small and in the presence of our immediate family. We wanted it to be very intimate because we felt that that was the right thing to do and we will not be celebrating in a big way going forward. However, there will be a party with close friends and family about 80–85 people who’ve had a meaningful relationship with Satyadeep and me," she said.

Masaba met Satyadeep on the sets of her show Masaba Masaba. Interestingly, he played her ex-husband on the show. The couple has been dating for a while now, however, they’ve kept their relationship away from the limelight.

Both Masaba and Satyadeep were previously married. While Masaba was married to Madhu Mantena for four years, Satyadeep was married to Aditi Rao Hydari.

